Jaisalmer's Five Main Squares Get Artistic Makeover, Road Widening Project Underway

Jaisalmer: The main thoroughfares of the Golden City are set for a transformation. Over ₹2 crore is being invested in artistically redesigning five major roundabouts. Work on the Khama Ghanni Circle, leading towards Jodhpur and Barmer, is complete, while four others are underway.
Currently, around four dozen workers are toiling day and night across these intersections. The artistic designs blend local culture with modern aesthetics. The municipal council and the urban development trust are working to enhance the city's image for the thousands of domestic and international tourists expected in the coming months.
The Khama Ghanni Circle has been constructed just before the Jodhpur and Barmer routes from the Gadisar intersection. Two more circles nearby are being redesigned. Simultaneously, work is progressing on the Panchayat Samiti Chowk and the Vijay Stambh Circle on Sam Marg.
The reconstruction incorporates the artistic use of Jaisalmer's signature yellow stones, known for their radiant glow. These roundabouts are located on major tourist routes, serving as key access points for almost all visitors to Jaisalmer. However, work on the prominent Hanuman Chowk is yet to commence.
Reports suggest its design is being revised. Similarly, the tender for the Kishansingh Bhati Bus Stand Chowk circle is reportedly being re-issued before work begins. The Air Force Chowk circle project has also not yet started.
Most tourists visiting Jaisalmer make a trip to the Sam Sand Dunes. Considering the high volume of tourist traffic on Sam Marg, the road has been successfully duplicated, reducing travel time between Jaisalmer and the dunes.
The road is also now safer. The construction of a divider on the route from Jaisalmer's Moomal Tourist Bungalow towards the sand dunes is expected to reduce the frequency of accidents on this stretch significantly.