Ramdevra Mela Commences Amidst Huge Crowd, Tight Security

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings at the Samadhi. Additional District Collector Parsaram Saini extended his best wishes to the devotees. Priest Pandit Kamal Kishor Chhangani performed the Abhishek of Baba Ramdev with milk, curd, honey, perfume, and Panchamrit amidst Vedic chants. A large number of devotees thronged the temple for darshan as soon as the temple doors opened.