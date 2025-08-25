Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaisalmer

Ramdevra Mela Commences Amidst Huge Crowd, Tight Security

Ramdevra Fair: The 641st Ramdevra Fair in Jaisalmer district commenced on Bhadva Sudi Bij with the Mangla Aarti. A large crowd of devotees thronged the temple as soon as it opened. Officials took stock of the security and management arrangements.

Jaisalmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Ramdevra Mela
Ramdevra Mela (Patrika Photo)

The 641st Ramdevra Mela at the famous pilgrimage site of Ramdevra in Jaisalmer district commenced formally with the Mangla Aarti on Bhaadva Sudi Bij. As the main temple doors opened in the morning, the inner temple complex resonated with chants of "Baba Ramdev ki Jai".

Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings at the Samadhi. Additional District Collector Parsaram Saini extended his best wishes to the devotees. Priest Pandit Kamal Kishor Chhangani performed the Abhishek of Baba Ramdev with milk, curd, honey, perfume, and Panchamrit amidst Vedic chants. A large number of devotees thronged the temple for darshan as soon as the temple doors opened.

Police Force Deployed

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, CEO Rashmi Rani, Sub-Divisional Officer Lakharam, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Sain, Development Officer Hanumanram, Assistant Director Praveen Prakash Chauhan, along with temple committee officials and local representatives were present. Officials reviewed the arrangements for the fair and gave instructions regarding the convenience, safety, and smooth operation for the devotees. A police force has been deployed for security.

Prasad Sellers Create Disruption

Despite the heavy police presence, disorder persisted. Even with over two thousand police personnel deployed, those selling Prasad continued to disrupt devotees by pushing into the lines. As the crowd of devotees increased, challenges related to security and management also emerged.

25 Aug 2025 09:01 am

