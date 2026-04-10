Trailer Crushes Sleeping Labourers in Jhunjhunu, Killing Three Including Two Girls

People present at the scene (Photo – Magazine)
Jhunjhunu Trailer Accident: A spine-chilling incident has emerged from the Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan. In Nangli Nirwan village, under the Gudha Gorji police station area, an uncontrolled trailer crushed labourers who were sleeping in tents by the roadside.
As many as three young women tragically lost their lives in this horrific accident, while four people, including three minor children, are critically injured. Among the deceased are a 22-year-old married woman and two minor girls, reportedly aged 13.
According to information, some families from the Bhopa community of the Todi and Bijoli areas had come to Nangli Nirwan village. These people were working on harvesting the onion crop in the fields here. After a day of hard work, to relieve their fatigue, all the labourers were sleeping in their tents away from the road.
Late on Thursday night, a speeding trailer suddenly lost control, veered off the road, and crashed directly into the tents where the labourers were sleeping. The collision was so severe that the people sleeping in the tents did not even get a chance to react or escape. Hearing the screams, villagers rushed to the spot, but by then, the scene had turned into a disaster.
|Name
|Age
|Father/Husband's Name
|Resident of
|Status
|Priyanka
|13 years
|Daughter of Munnaram
|Doddi
|Died on the spot
|Mohini (Modi)
|14 years
|Daughter of Suresh
|Bijoli
|Died on the spot
|Chhotki (Hothki)
|22 years
|Wife of Suresh
|Bijoli
|Died in hospital
Four other people were also injured in this accident, including three young children. The condition of the injured is reported to be extremely serious. Sunil (10), Sanjay (6), and Sanjeet (5) have been referred to Jaipur due to their critical condition after receiving first aid. Raveena (20) is undergoing treatment at BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu.
As news of the accident spread, there was widespread tension in the area. Grief-stricken by the loss of their loved ones and enraged by the system, the families and villagers gheraoed the Gudha Gorji police station. The protestors blocked the road, demanding justice and adequate compensation.
Considering the gravity of the situation, the administration has deployed a heavy police force at the spot. Additional forces have been called from Gudha, Udaipurwati, Gothda police stations, as well as from the Jhunjhunu Police Line. The DSP of Nawalgarh is personally present at the scene, attempting to control the situation and pacify the families.
The police have registered a case based on the report filed by Munnaram. According to the police, the accused driver has been taken into custody and the accident-involved trailer has been seized. The administration is making arrangements for the post-mortem of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured.
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