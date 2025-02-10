scriptContractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

The recruitment of these drivers will enable the operation of buses on several new routes.

AlwarFeb 10, 2025 / 01:12 pm

Patrika Desk

A shortage of drivers has persisted across all depots of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) in the state. To address this, the corporation has initiated a recruitment drive. Soon, drivers will be hired on a contractual basis. Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots will each receive 51 new drivers. The recruitment of these drivers will enable the operation of buses on several new routes. Nisha, Deputy General Manager (Administration) at the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation Jaipur headquarters, has issued orders in this regard.
Under this initiative, 1200 contractual drivers will be recruited for 51 depots across the state. The corporation will recruit drivers on a one-year contract through state government-recognized registered institutions or ex-servicemen’s cooperative societies. The entire recruitment process will be conducted through e-tendering.

38 Drivers for Alwar, 13 for Matsya, and 3 for Tijara

As per the process, 38 drivers will be recruited for the Alwar depot, 13 for Matsya Nagar, and 3 for the Tijara depot. Additionally, 30 will be recruited for Ajmer depot, 43 for Ajmeru, 31 for Byawer, 50 for Bhilwara, 24 for Didwana, 0 for Nagaur, 18 for Bharatpur, 8 for Lohagadh, 24 for Dholpur, 18 for Hindaun, 18 for Karauli, 20 for Anupgarh, 22 for Bikaner, 15 for Ganganagar, 22 for Hanumangarh, 32 for Sardar Shahar, 0 for Jaipur, 30 for Vaishalinagar, 0 for Vidhyadharnagar, 7 for Dausa, 19 for Shahpura, 10 for Kotputli, 41 for Abu Road, 26 for Sirohi, 0 for Barmer, 21 for Falna, 12 for Jalore, 28 for Falaudi, 4 for Jaisalmer, 18 for Jodhpur, 15 for Pali, 54 for Kota, 36 for Bundi, 11 for Jhalawar, 32 for Baran, 37 for Tonk, 18 for Sawai Madhopur, 16 for Sikar, 13 for Shrimadhopur, 20 for Jhunjhunu, 15 for Churu, 0 for Khetri, 21 for Udaipur, 25 for Banswara, 14 for Chittorgarh, 37 for Dungarpur, 19 for Rajsamand, and 22 for Pratapgarh.

