Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

Under this initiative, 1200 contractual drivers will be recruited for 51 depots across the state. The corporation will recruit drivers on a one-year contract through state government-recognized registered institutions or ex-servicemen’s cooperative societies. The entire recruitment process will be conducted through e-tendering.

38 Drivers for Alwar, 13 for Matsya, and 3 for Tijara As per the process, 38 drivers will be recruited for the Alwar depot, 13 for Matsya Nagar, and 3 for the Tijara depot. Additionally, 30 will be recruited for Ajmer depot, 43 for Ajmeru, 31 for Byawer, 50 for Bhilwara, 24 for Didwana, 0 for Nagaur, 18 for Bharatpur, 8 for Lohagadh, 24 for Dholpur, 18 for Hindaun, 18 for Karauli, 20 for Anupgarh, 22 for Bikaner, 15 for Ganganagar, 22 for Hanumangarh, 32 for Sardar Shahar, 0 for Jaipur, 30 for Vaishalinagar, 0 for Vidhyadharnagar, 7 for Dausa, 19 for Shahpura, 10 for Kotputli, 41 for Abu Road, 26 for Sirohi, 0 for Barmer, 21 for Falna, 12 for Jalore, 28 for Falaudi, 4 for Jaisalmer, 18 for Jodhpur, 15 for Pali, 54 for Kota, 36 for Bundi, 11 for Jhalawar, 32 for Baran, 37 for Tonk, 18 for Sawai Madhopur, 16 for Sikar, 13 for Shrimadhopur, 20 for Jhunjhunu, 15 for Churu, 0 for Khetri, 21 for Udaipur, 25 for Banswara, 14 for Chittorgarh, 37 for Dungarpur, 19 for Rajsamand, and 22 for Pratapgarh.