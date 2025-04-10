scriptAAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies | AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

AAI Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for the post of Junior Executive.

BharatApr 10, 2025 / 08:12 am

Patrika Desk

AAI Recruitment 2025
AAI Recruitment 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released a notification for the post of Junior Executive. Candidates interested in applying for this recruitment can register by visiting the official website aai.aero. A total of 309 positions will be filled under this recruitment.

AAI Notice

AAI has also released an official notification in this regard. The released notification states, “The candidate should carefully read the important instructions before filling out the application form and ensure that he/she meets the eligibility and other criteria mentioned in the advertisement. Providing incorrect/false information will lead to disqualification, and AAI will not be responsible for any consequences of providing such incorrect/false information.”

24 May is the last date

Applications for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 will commence on 25 April 2025. Candidates can apply for this recruitment until 24 May 2025. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000.

Selection Process (AAI Recruitment Selection Process)

The test for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be invited to take the CBT. Candidates will be shortlisted for further examinations based on their CBT performance, which may include application verification, voice test, psychoactive substance testing, psychological evaluation, medical examination, and background verification.

AAI Recruitment Application Fees

An application fee of ₹1000 including GST must be paid to apply for the AAI recruitment. This amount can only be submitted online. There is no application fee for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/disabled candidates who have completed one year of training at AAI. Similarly, no application fee will be charged from female candidates.

News / Education News / Jobs / AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

in 4 hours

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 4 hours

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

in 4 hours

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

UP News

UP Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain, Strong Winds, and Heatwave

in 4 hours

Latest Jobs

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

Jobs

Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

2 days ago

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

Jabalpur

Jabalpur: High Court Quashes Bhoj Open University Appointments Including Professor, Recruitment to Restart

5 days ago

Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

Jobs

Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

1 week ago

Railway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways

Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

जॉब्स

AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

in 4 hours

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Recruitment: 44,000 Posts, Salary Details Announced

13 hours ago

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

शिक्षा

UP Home Guard Exam: Syllabus and Pattern for Two-Hour Written Test

13 hours ago

India MBBS Seats: State-wise Distribution of 118,190 Government and Private Seats

शिक्षा

India MBBS Seats: State-wise Distribution of 118,190 Government and Private Seats

15 hours ago

Bihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

शिक्षा

Bihar BEd Exam 2025: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

15 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.