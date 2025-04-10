AAI Recruitment 2025: Airport Authority Announces 300 Junior Executive Vacancies

AAI Notice AAI has also released an official notification in this regard. The released notification states, “The candidate should carefully read the important instructions before filling out the application form and ensure that he/she meets the eligibility and other criteria mentioned in the advertisement. Providing incorrect/false information will lead to disqualification, and AAI will not be responsible for any consequences of providing such incorrect/false information.”

24 May is the last date Applications for the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 will commence on 25 April 2025. Candidates can apply for this recruitment until 24 May 2025. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000.

Selection Process (AAI Recruitment Selection Process) The test for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) will be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be invited to take the CBT. Candidates will be shortlisted for further examinations based on their CBT performance, which may include application verification, voice test, psychoactive substance testing, psychological evaluation, medical examination, and background verification.