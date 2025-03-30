scriptADA Recruitment 2025: 137 Scientist Posts Open for B.Tech Graduates | Latest News | Patrika News
ADA Recruitment 2025: 137 Scientist Posts Open for B.Tech Graduates

ADA Recruitment 2025: The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has announced recruitment for 137 vacant positions of Project Scientists. These positions include Scientist B and Scientist C roles.

BharatMar 30, 2025 / 10:55 am

Patrika Desk

Aspiring scientists have reason to rejoice! The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has announced recruitment for 137 vacant positions of Project Scientists. These include Scientist B and Scientist C roles. Interested candidates can apply online through the ADA website.

Post Details

ADA has announced a total of 137 vacancies, with 105 positions for Scientist B and 32 for Scientist C.

Scientist – B: Subject-wise Vacancy Details

– Computer Science and Engineering: 26 posts
– Electronics and Communication Engineering: 16 posts

– Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering: 15 posts

– Mechanical Engineering: 33 posts

– Metallurgy Engineering: 2 posts

– Aeronautical Engineering: 13 posts

Scientist – C: Subject-wise Vacancy Details

– Computer Science and Engineering: 5 posts

– Electronics and Communication Engineering: 6 posts

– Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering: 4 posts
– Mechanical Engineering: 12 posts

– Metallurgy Engineering: 1 post

– Aeronautical Engineering: 4 posts

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria differ for both posts. For Scientist B, candidates must possess an engineering degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university, or a master’s degree/PhD in the same subject along with a valid GATE score and three years of work experience. For Scientist C, candidates require an engineering degree in the relevant branch from a recognised university and three years of experience in (aircraft materials/special coatings/development/testing of special alloys).

Salary

Scientist B: ₹90,789

Scientist C: ₹1,08,073

Age Limit

Scientist B: Below 35 years

Scientist C: Below 40 years

Application Fee

There is no application fee for this ADA recruitment. Follow these steps to apply:
Visit the official website: https://ada.gov.in

Click on the link provided in the notification and register.

Go back to the previous page, log in, and fill out your form.

Carefully review the application form and enter all the required information.
Finally, download the confirmation page.

Aeronautical Development Agency Helpline Number

For any difficulties in filling out the form or for any recruitment-related information, you can contact the ADA helpline number: 080-25233060. The Aeronautical Development Agency has also released an email address: admin-hr.ada@gov.in

