ADA Recruitment 2025: 137 Scientist Posts Open for B.Tech Graduates

Post Details ADA has announced a total of 137 vacancies, with 105 positions for Scientist B and 32 for Scientist C. Scientist – B: Subject-wise Vacancy Details – Computer Science and Engineering: 26 posts

– Electronics and Communication Engineering: 16 posts – Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering: 15 posts – Mechanical Engineering: 33 posts – Metallurgy Engineering: 2 posts – Aeronautical Engineering: 13 posts

Scientist – C: Subject-wise Vacancy Details – Computer Science and Engineering: 5 posts – Electronics and Communication Engineering: 6 posts – Electrical and Electronics Engineering / Electrical and Instrumentation Engineering: 4 posts

– Mechanical Engineering: 12 posts – Metallurgy Engineering: 1 post – Aeronautical Engineering: 4 posts Eligibility The eligibility criteria differ for both posts. For Scientist B, candidates must possess an engineering degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university, or a master’s degree/PhD in the same subject along with a valid GATE score and three years of work experience. For Scientist C, candidates require an engineering degree in the relevant branch from a recognised university and three years of experience in (aircraft materials/special coatings/development/testing of special alloys).

Salary – Scientist B: ₹90,789 – Scientist C: ₹1,08,073 Age Limit – Scientist B: Below 35 years – Scientist C: Below 40 years Application Fee There is no application fee for this ADA recruitment. Follow these steps to apply:

– Visit the official website: https://ada.gov.in – Click on the link provided in the notification and register. – Go back to the previous page, log in, and fill out your form. – Carefully review the application form and enter all the required information.