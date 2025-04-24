scriptAgniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts | Latest News | Patrika News
Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

This recruitment process will fill positions for Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police.

BharatApr 24, 2025 / 04:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: The deadline for applications for the Agniveer recruitment in the Indian Army is 25 April. Candidates who have not yet applied can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Army, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The written examination is likely to be held in May. Candidates will receive a link to download their admit cards 72 hours before the exam via email and mobile; a laser printer printout is mandatory.

Agniveer Bharti 2025: Recruitment Posts and Eligibility

This recruitment process will fill positions for Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police. Additionally, recruitment will be conducted for Havildar Education, Havildar Surveyor Automated Cartographer, JCO Catering, and JCO Religious Teacher posts.

Changes in the Race: Now Four Groups, Extra Time Also Available

Previously, the 1.6-kilometre race was conducted in two groups; it has now been divided into four categories. Candidates will now get an additional 30 seconds to complete the race, meaning they can complete it in 6 minutes and 15 seconds. This change will give more young people a chance for various positions and will also provide opportunities to candidates who previously missed out by a small margin.
Completing the race in 5:30 minutes: 60 points
5:31 – 5:45 minutes: 48 points
5:46 – 6:00 minutes: 36 points
6:01 – 6:15 minutes: 24 points

Agniveer Bharti 2025: Two Important Changes

Application for two posts with one form: This time, candidates can fill out one application form for two posts according to their eligibility. This will provide more chances of selection.
New race categories: By changing the race process, four groups have been created, so that candidates completing the race within different time limits can be selected for suitable posts.

