Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

Agniveer Bharti 2025: Recruitment Posts and Eligibility This recruitment process will fill positions for Agniveer General Duty, Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police. Additionally, recruitment will be conducted for Havildar Education, Havildar Surveyor Automated Cartographer, JCO Catering, and JCO Religious Teacher posts.

Changes in the Race: Now Four Groups, Extra Time Also Available Previously, the 1.6-kilometre race was conducted in two groups; it has now been divided into four categories. Candidates will now get an additional 30 seconds to complete the race, meaning they can complete it in 6 minutes and 15 seconds. This change will give more young people a chance for various positions and will also provide opportunities to candidates who previously missed out by a small margin.

Completing the race in 5:30 minutes: 60 points

5:31 – 5:45 minutes: 48 points

5:46 – 6:00 minutes: 36 points

6:01 – 6:15 minutes: 24 points Agniveer Bharti 2025: Two Important Changes Application for two posts with one form: This time, candidates can fill out one application form for two posts according to their eligibility. This will provide more chances of selection.

New race categories: By changing the race process, four groups have been created, so that candidates completing the race within different time limits can be selected for suitable posts.