Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Fitness alone no longer sufficient, psychological testing now mandatory

Aspiring participants in the Indian Army's recruitment process will now face a more rigorous selection procedure. Passing the physical fitness test is no longer sufficient; Agniveers will also need to demonstrate mental fortitude and stress tolerance. For the first time, the army has made psychological testing mandatory to evaluate candidates' intellectual level and mental resilience.
These tests have been developed by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), an organisation under the Ministry of Defence. The aim is to assess the stress-coping abilities of army recruits, thereby preventing future stress-related incidents.
A 15-minute online software test has been designed for this purpose. While trials were conducted last year, the test, after technical improvements, will be implemented from August 2025. This process will begin with the Agniveer recruitment drives in Gwalior, Chambal, and Bundelkhand districts, falling under Madhya Pradesh.
After candidates successfully complete the 1600-meter race in the first phase of the recruitment process, they will receive a link on their mobile phones to take the 15-minute psychological test. Candidates who fail this test will be deemed ineligible for further stages.
According to army officials, psychological testing was previously only part of the interview process for officers (NDA, CDS, JCO, etc.). However, this is the first time that Agniveers will also be required to pass this test. It is important to note that the test format for Agniveers is different from that used for officers.
During a media interaction, Colonel Pankaj Kumar, Director of the Gwalior Army Recruitment Office, explained that physical fitness alone is no longer enough to become an Agniveer; mental strength is equally crucial. This is the first time Agniveers will undergo mandatory psychological testing. This will ensure that participants are mentally prepared to handle stressful situations within the army.