19 July 2025,

Saturday

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Fitness alone no longer sufficient, psychological testing now mandatory

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: For recruitment into the Indian Army, participants will no longer only need to pass fitness tests. They will also have to pass tests assessing mental strength and stress tolerance.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

Agniveer Bharti 2025
Big change in Agniveer recruitment test (Photo source: Patrika)

Aspiring participants in the Indian Army's recruitment process will now face a more rigorous selection procedure. Passing the physical fitness test is no longer sufficient; Agniveers will also need to demonstrate mental fortitude and stress tolerance. For the first time, the army has made psychological testing mandatory to evaluate candidates' intellectual level and mental resilience.

These tests have been developed by the Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), an organisation under the Ministry of Defence. The aim is to assess the stress-coping abilities of army recruits, thereby preventing future stress-related incidents.

15-Minute Online Psychological Test

A 15-minute online software test has been designed for this purpose. While trials were conducted last year, the test, after technical improvements, will be implemented from August 2025. This process will begin with the Agniveer recruitment drives in Gwalior, Chambal, and Bundelkhand districts, falling under Madhya Pradesh.

How Will the Test Work?

After candidates successfully complete the 1600-meter race in the first phase of the recruitment process, they will receive a link on their mobile phones to take the 15-minute psychological test. Candidates who fail this test will be deemed ineligible for further stages.

Previously Only for Officers

According to army officials, psychological testing was previously only part of the interview process for officers (NDA, CDS, JCO, etc.). However, this is the first time that Agniveers will also be required to pass this test. It is important to note that the test format for Agniveers is different from that used for officers.

Why is this Test Necessary?

During a media interaction, Colonel Pankaj Kumar, Director of the Gwalior Army Recruitment Office, explained that physical fitness alone is no longer enough to become an Agniveer; mental strength is equally crucial. This is the first time Agniveers will undergo mandatory psychological testing. This will ensure that participants are mentally prepared to handle stressful situations within the army.

Published on:

19 Jul 2025 09:54 am

