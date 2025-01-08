AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

Application Deadline (AIIMS 2025 Registration Last Date) AIIMS Delhi has announced recruitment for Junior Resident positions. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 20 January 2025. Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy Post Details) This AIIMS recruitment will fill vacancies in various departments, including Cardiology, Blood Bank, EHS, CDER, Emergency Medicine, Neurology, and Nephrology.

Eligibility (AIIMS 2025 Eligibility Criteria) Candidates applying for the JR position under this AIIMS recruitment must possess an MBBS/BDS (including internship) or an equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI. Only candidates who have completed their MBBS/BDS (including internship) within the last three years will be considered. Registration with the DMC/DDC is mandatory before joining after selection. Candidates with an MBBS from AIIMS Delhi will be given preference. The remaining positions will be filled by candidates from other institutions. For more information, please visit the official website.