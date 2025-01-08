scriptAIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th | AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th | Latest News | Patrika News
AIIMS 2025 Registration: Apply for Junior Resident Posts by 20th

AIIMS 2025 Junior Resident Recruitment: Online registrations have commenced for the Junior Resident (JR) positions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 11:41 am

Patrika Desk

AIIMS 2025 Registration
AIIMS 2025 Registration: Good news for young aspirants seeking employment at AIIMS! The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has commenced online registration for Junior Resident (JR) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in, to apply.

Application Deadline (AIIMS 2025 Registration Last Date)

AIIMS Delhi has announced recruitment for Junior Resident positions. The last date to apply for this recruitment is 20 January 2025.

Vacancy Details (AIIMS Vacancy Post Details)

This AIIMS recruitment will fill vacancies in various departments, including Cardiology, Blood Bank, EHS, CDER, Emergency Medicine, Neurology, and Nephrology.

Eligibility (AIIMS 2025 Eligibility Criteria)

Candidates applying for the JR position under this AIIMS recruitment must possess an MBBS/BDS (including internship) or an equivalent degree recognised by MCI/DCI. Only candidates who have completed their MBBS/BDS (including internship) within the last three years will be considered. Registration with the DMC/DDC is mandatory before joining after selection. Candidates with an MBBS from AIIMS Delhi will be given preference. The remaining positions will be filled by candidates from other institutions. For more information, please visit the official website.

How to Apply (AIIMS 2025 Registration Form)

  • First, visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Click on the recruitment link available on the homepage
  • Select the link for Junior Resident positions
  • Register and log in
  • Fill in all the necessary details and submit the application
  • Pay the application fee
  • Take a printout of the form for future reference

