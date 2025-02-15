Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Women with MA and B.Tech Degrees Apply According to a report published in the digital edition of a Hindi newspaper, 15,000 women applied for the 362 positions. Surprisingly, many women with MA and even B. Tech degrees were willing to forgo their higher education for this job, which offers a monthly honorarium of just ₹8,000. Seventeen applicants held B. Tech degrees and some even possessed PhDs. Overall, thousands of applicants possessed significantly higher educational qualifications than the minimum requirement.

Educational Qualification For Anganwadi Jobs Currently, Muradabad district has 2770 Anganwadi centres. Of these, 362 Anganwadi Worker positions are vacant across eight blocks, including the municipal corporation. The minimum qualification is a 12th-grade pass. However, the number of applicants and their educational qualifications highlight the extent of unemployment.

Salary and Other Facilities (Salary and Other Facilities For Anganwadi Workers) – Anganwadi Worker: ₹8,000 per month – Mini Anganwadi Worker (Assistant): ₹6,000 per month – Supervisors: ₹20,000 per month In addition to their salaries, workers receive various benefits, including allowances and bonuses.