scriptAnganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts | Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts! | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Anganwadi Jobs: A recruitment drive for Anganwadi Workers was recently conducted in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh. A large number of MA/B.Tech candidates applied for these positions.

BharatFeb 15, 2025 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

Anganwadi Jobs
Anganwadi Jobs: Recently, a recruitment drive for Anganwadi Workers was conducted in the Muradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The application deadline was 31 January 2025. While only 362 positions were available, over 15,000 applications were received. Remarkably, many applicants held MA and B.Tech degrees.

Women with MA and B.Tech Degrees Apply

According to a report published in the digital edition of a Hindi newspaper, 15,000 women applied for the 362 positions. Surprisingly, many women with MA and even B. Tech degrees were willing to forgo their higher education for this job, which offers a monthly honorarium of just ₹8,000. Seventeen applicants held B. Tech degrees and some even possessed PhDs. Overall, thousands of applicants possessed significantly higher educational qualifications than the minimum requirement.

Educational Qualification For Anganwadi Jobs

Currently, Muradabad district has 2770 Anganwadi centres. Of these, 362 Anganwadi Worker positions are vacant across eight blocks, including the municipal corporation. The minimum qualification is a 12th-grade pass. However, the number of applicants and their educational qualifications highlight the extent of unemployment.

Salary and Other Facilities (Salary and Other Facilities For Anganwadi Workers)

Anganwadi Worker: ₹8,000 per month

Mini Anganwadi Worker (Assistant): ₹6,000 per month

Supervisors: ₹20,000 per month

In addition to their salaries, workers receive various benefits, including allowances and bonuses.

Role and Responsibilities of Anganwadi Workers

Anganwadi workers are responsible for the nutrition of registered children. They provide literacy to children aged three to six. They also assist in the vaccination of pregnant women and provide nutritional support to mothers.

News / Education News / Jobs / Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

National News

3.4 Million Rajasthan Ration Cards Blocked, Beneficiaries Denied Wheat Under Food Security Scheme

in 4 hours

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

UP News

Prayagraj Accident: 10 Pilgrims Killed in Head-on Collision

in 2 hours

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

Education News

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

in 1 hour

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

in 5 hours

Latest Jobs

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

Jobs

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

5 days ago

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

Jobs

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

1 week ago

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Special

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

2 weeks ago

Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

Jobs

Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

जॉब्स

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

in 5 hours

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registrations Open: Check Eligibility, Dates & Details Here

शिक्षा

UP BEd JEE 2025 Registrations Open: Check Eligibility, Dates & Details Here

in 4 hours

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

शिक्षा

CBSE Board Exams 2025 Begin Today

in 1 hour

RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar ahead of Virat in education—here’s how qualified he is!

शिक्षा

RCB’s new captain Rajat Patidar ahead of Virat in education—here’s how qualified he is!

2 days ago

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

रिजल्‍ट्स

SSC CGL Tier 2 Result and Final Merit List Expected Soon

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.