Jobs

BHU Extends Deadline for 199 Junior Clerk Positions

BHU Vacancy 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) had earlier announced recruitment for 199 Junior Clerk (Group C) positions. The initial application deadline was 17 April. However, this deadline has now been extended.

BharatApr 25, 2025 / 11:57 am

Patrika Desk

BHU Vacancy 2025
BHU Vacancy 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) recently announced the recruitment of 199 Junior Clerk (Group C) positions. The initial application deadline was 17 April, but has now been extended to 30 April. Candidates can apply through the official website: bhu.ac.in.

Applications Open Since 18 March

Applications for this BHU vacancy have been open since 18 March. BHU has advertised a total of 199 positions, with 80 for unreserved candidates, 20 for EWS, 28 for SC, 13 for ST, 50 for OBC, and 8 reserved for candidates with disabilities.

Age Limit

– General Category: 18-30 years
– SC/ST: 18-35 years
– OBC: 18-33 years

Please note that the age will be calculated as of 17 April 2025.

Salary

The salary for this BHU recruitment will be according to the pay level 2, 19900 (19,900-63,200). Salary will be paid after selection. The selection process involves a three-stage examination: a written exam, a computer proficiency test, and a skill test.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500 for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates.

