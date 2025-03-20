BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

scriptBHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open | Latest News | Patrika News
BHU Vacancy 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced recruitment for 199 Junior Clerk (Group C) positions. The application process is underway, and the last date to apply is 17 April.

BharatMar 20, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

BHU Vacancy 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced recruitment for 199 Junior Clerk (Group C) positions. Candidates interested in applying for this vacancy can apply online through the official website, bhu.ac.in. The application process has begun, and the last date to apply is 17 April.

Applications Open from 18 March

Applications for this BHU vacancy are being accepted from 18 March. The last date to apply is 17 April. BHU has announced a total of 199 vacancies, with 80 positions for unreserved candidates, 20 for EWS, 28 for SC, 13 for ST, 50 for OBC, and 8 reserved for the differently-abled category.

Application Submission Address

Candidates can apply online until 17 April. The last date for fee submission is also 17 April. After applying, candidates must download a copy of their application and send it along with the necessary documents to the address given below. Note that all documents must reach the address below by 22 April.
Address: Office of the Registrar, Recruitment and Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (UP)

For any queries, email recruitment@bhu.ac.in

Age Limit

General Category: 18-30 years

SC/ST: 18-35 years
OBC: 18-33 years

Age will be calculated as of 17 April 2025.

Salary

The salary for this BHU recruitment will be according to the pay level 2, ₹19,900 (₹19,900-₹63,200). Salary will be paid after selection. The selection process involves a three-stage examination: a written exam, a computer proficiency test, and a skill test.

Application Fee

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC category candidates is ₹500. There is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, and female candidates.

News / Education News / Jobs / BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

