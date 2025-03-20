BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

Applications Open from 18 March Applications for this BHU vacancy are being accepted from 18 March. The last date to apply is 17 April. BHU has announced a total of 199 vacancies, with 80 positions for unreserved candidates, 20 for EWS, 28 for SC, 13 for ST, 50 for OBC, and 8 reserved for the differently-abled category.

Application Submission Address Candidates can apply online until 17 April. The last date for fee submission is also 17 April. After applying, candidates must download a copy of their application and send it along with the necessary documents to the address given below. Note that all documents must reach the address below by 22 April.

Address: Office of the Registrar, Recruitment and Assessment Cell, Holkar House, BHU, Varanasi -221005 (UP) For any queries, email recruitment@bhu.ac.in Age Limit – General Category: 18-30 years – SC/ST: 18-35 years

– OBC: 18-33 years Age will be calculated as of 17 April 2025. Salary The salary for this BHU recruitment will be according to the pay level 2, ₹19,900 (₹19,900-₹63,200). Salary will be paid after selection. The selection process involves a three-stage examination: a written exam, a computer proficiency test, and a skill test.