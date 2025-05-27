Bihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies

Position Details
- Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic) – 1411 positions
- Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic) – 706 positions
- Ayush Doctor (Unani) – 502 positions
Educational Qualifications
Educational qualifications vary depending on the position. Ayurvedic doctors must possess a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from an institution recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi. For BHMS, a degree from the Central Council of Homeopathy is required. Unani doctors must hold a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree.
Age Limit
- General/EWS (Male): Maximum 37 years
- OBC/EBC (All genders): Maximum 40 years
- General/EWS (Female): Maximum 40 years
- SC/ST (All genders): Maximum 42 years
Persons with disabilities will receive a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit.
Salary The salary for Ayush doctors depends on the job, location, and other factors. Initially, an Ayush doctor’s salary ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 per month. With experience, the salary can reach ₹1 lakh. For this Bihar vacancy, these Ayush doctors will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹32,000.