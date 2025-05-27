scriptBihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies

Bihar Doctor Recruitment: A major recruitment drive for doctors is set to take place in Bihar. This recruitment is being conducted by the Bihar State Health Society.

May 27, 2025

Patrika Desk

Ayush Doctor Vacancy in Bihar: Bihar is set to recruit a large number of doctors. This recruitment drive is being conducted by the Bihar State Health Society. Approximately 2619 positions will be filled, including Ayurvedic, Homeopathy, and Unani practitioners. The application process has begun, with the last date for applications being 15 June 2025. Before applying, it’s important to know the salary details.

Position Details

  • Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic) – 1411 positions
  • Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic) – 706 positions
  • Ayush Doctor (Unani) – 502 positions

Educational Qualifications

Educational qualifications vary depending on the position. Ayurvedic doctors must possess a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from an institution recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi. For BHMS, a degree from the Central Council of Homeopathy is required. Unani doctors must hold a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree.

Age Limit

  • General/EWS (Male): Maximum 37 years
  • OBC/EBC (All genders): Maximum 40 years
  • General/EWS (Female): Maximum 40 years
  • SC/ST (All genders): Maximum 42 years
Persons with disabilities will receive a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Salary

The salary for Ayush doctors depends on the job, location, and other factors. Initially, an Ayush doctor’s salary ranges from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000 per month. With experience, the salary can reach ₹1 lakh. For this Bihar vacancy, these Ayush doctors will receive a monthly honorarium of ₹32,000.

