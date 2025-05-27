Bihar Announces 2619 Ayush Doctor Vacancies

Position Details Ayush Doctor (Ayurvedic) – 1411 positions

Ayush Doctor (Homeopathic) – 706 positions

Ayush Doctor (Unani) – 502 positions Educational Qualifications Educational qualifications vary depending on the position. Ayurvedic doctors must possess a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from an institution recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi. For BHMS, a degree from the Central Council of Homeopathy is required. Unani doctors must hold a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree. Educational qualifications vary depending on the position. Ayurvedic doctors must possess a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from an institution recognised by the Central Council of Indian Medicine, New Delhi. For BHMS, a degree from the Central Council of Homeopathy is required. Unani doctors must hold a Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) degree.

Age Limit General/EWS (Male): Maximum 37 years

OBC/EBC (All genders): Maximum 40 years

General/EWS (Female): Maximum 40 years

SC/ST (All genders): Maximum 42 years Persons with disabilities will receive a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit. Persons with disabilities will receive a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit.