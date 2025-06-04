Bihar Announces 4799 Government Jobs

Under this Bihar government decision, the second highest number of recruitments, 1350 posts, will be in the Urban Development and Housing Department. All drafts related to recruitment were approved in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Additional Chief Secretary Provides Information Following the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Dr. S. Siddhartha stated that the Education Department will have 935 Assistant Education Officers and 568 Education Development Officers, totalling 1503 posts. Furthermore, aiming to develop a robust administrative structure at the block level, one inspection officer post will be created for an average of 10 panchayats. The number of Assistant Education Officers will be created based on the number of panchayats, and the number of Education Development Officers based on the number of educational blocks.

Additionally, 818 posts at various levels have been approved in the Bihar Education Project Council. To verify land, collect land details, and protect land in government schools, educational institutions, or offices within the Education Department, 2 Land Property Officers and 38 Assistant Land Property Officers posts have been created. Recruitment for these posts will also commence soon.

Recruitment in Urban Development and Housing Department The Urban Development and Housing Department will recruit for 1350 posts. Creating 1350 posts, 147 posts have been re-appropriated in 7 planning area authorities: Bodh Gaya, Gaya, Rajgir, Bihar Sharif, Ara, Muzaffarpur, and Saharsa.

Recruitment for 653 Posts in Rural Development Department The Rural Development Department will recruit for 653 posts under the Bihar State Jeevika Nidhi Sahakari Sangh Limited. This includes 43 state-level posts, 76 district-level posts (2 posts per district), and 534 block-level posts.

390 posts have been created under the Women and Child Development Corporation of the Social Welfare Department at the headquarters, corporation, district, and sub-divisional levels. The General Administration Department will have 15 posts, and the PHE Department will have 28. Two driver posts have been created in the Raj Bhavan Secretariat.