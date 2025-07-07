Bihar Home Guard Final Merit Lists Released for 10 Districts

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Good news for candidates who have appeared for the physical examination for the Bihar Home Guard! The Bihar Home Guard Department has released the Bihar Home Guard final merit list for the recruitment of 15,000 posts. Candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can now view their results online. The merit list is available on the department's official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Currently, the Home Guard final merit list has been released for only 10 districts.
The 10 districts for which the Bihar Home Guard final merit list has been released are: Araria, Aurangabad, Banka, West Champaran (Bettiah), Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Munger, Purnia, Sheikhpura, and Sheohar. Candidates from these districts can visit the portal, download the district-wise merit list PDF, and search for their name or roll number.
Following the final merit list, there will be no written examination for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment. Selection of candidates is based solely on the PMT and PET. Candidates who passed these tests will be called for document verification and medical tests. Detailed information regarding this will be released soon on the respective district websites.
First, visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.
On the website's homepage, select your district from the “District-Wise Final Merit List” section.
Click on the “Click here to view the merit list” link.
Download the PDF file that opens and search for your name or roll number.
Save or print the PDF for future reference.