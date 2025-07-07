Bihar Home Guard Final Merit Lists Released for 10 Districts

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Good news for candidates who have appeared for the physical examination for the Bihar Home Guard! The Bihar Home Guard Department has released the Bihar Home Guard final merit list for the recruitment of 15,000 posts. Candidates who participated in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can now view their results online. The merit list is available on the department's official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Currently, the Home Guard final merit list has been released for only 10 districts.