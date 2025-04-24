Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

Download directly from this link: Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025
Bihar Home Guard Exam Date
According to the information, the physical test process may commence from 30 April 2025. A previously released notification stated that the selection process would be completed by 30 April, and selected candidates would be sent for training. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.
Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card First, visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Bihar Home Guard Physical Admit Card 2025’ (once the link is active).
Then enter your roll number and password. After filling in the details, press the ‘Submit’ button. The admit card will then appear on the screen; download and print it.
Bihar Home Guard: Nature of the Physical Test This exam will be conducted at the district level and will be worth a total of 15 marks. The first phase will involve biometric registration and document verification of the candidates. This will be followed by a race. Candidates who fail to complete the race within the stipulated time limit will be eliminated from the selection process. The height and chest measurements of successful candidates will be taken. If a candidate does not meet the specified standards, they will be declared ineligible for the next stage. Please note that candidates who do not appear for the physical test on the scheduled date and time will not be given a second chance.