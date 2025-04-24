Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

Download directly from this link: Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025 Bihar Home Guard Exam Date According to the information, the physical test process may commence from 30 April 2025. A previously released notification stated that the selection process would be completed by 30 April, and selected candidates would be sent for training. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed. According to the information, the physical test process may commence from 30 April 2025. A previously released notification stated that the selection process would be completed by 30 April, and selected candidates would be sent for training. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card First, visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Bihar Home Guard Physical Admit Card 2025’ (once the link is active).