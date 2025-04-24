scriptBihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

This exam will be conducted at the district level and will be worth a total of 15 marks. The first phase will involve biometric registration and document verification of the candidates. This will be followed by a race.

PatnaApr 24, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Admit cards for the Physical Test of the recruitment drive for 15,000 posts in the Bihar Home Guard are being released from today, 24 April 2025. Candidates from Bhojpur, Munger, Lakhisarai, Darbhanga, and Purnea districts can download their admit cards from the official portal, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. Admit cards and exam-related details for candidates from other districts will be made available on the website in due course.
Download directly from this link: Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025

Bihar Home Guard Exam Date

According to the information, the physical test process may commence from 30 April 2025. A previously released notification stated that the selection process would be completed by 30 April, and selected candidates would be sent for training. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2025: How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official website, onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the link ‘Bihar Home Guard Physical Admit Card 2025’ (once the link is active).
Then enter your roll number and password.

After filling in the details, press the ‘Submit’ button.

The admit card will then appear on the screen; download and print it.

Bihar Home Guard: Nature of the Physical Test

This exam will be conducted at the district level and will be worth a total of 15 marks. The first phase will involve biometric registration and document verification of the candidates. This will be followed by a race. Candidates who fail to complete the race within the stipulated time limit will be eliminated from the selection process. The height and chest measurements of successful candidates will be taken. If a candidate does not meet the specified standards, they will be declared ineligible for the next stage. Please note that candidates who do not appear for the physical test on the scheduled date and time will not be given a second chance.

News / Education News / Jobs / Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Warns: Time for Terrorists to Face Consequences

National News

Modi Warns: Time for Terrorists to Face Consequences

in 4 hours

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

World

India Suspends Indus Treaty for First Time — What It Means for Pakistan

in 22 minutes

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Jaipur Resident Neeraj's Last Rites, Wife Weeps at Pyre; CM Consoles Mother

in 2 hours

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

National News

Pahalgam Attack: Kashmir Tourism in Freefall After Terrorist Strike

2 hours ago

Latest Jobs

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

Jobs

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

in 5 hours

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

Jobs

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

in 4 hours

UPSC glory for Jaipur’s Manu who lost eyesight in Class 9, found light in his mother

Education News

UPSC glory for Jaipur’s Manu who lost eyesight in Class 9, found light in his mother

1 day ago

UPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt

Jobs

UPSC Success: Two Sisters Achieve Top Ranks in First Attempt

1 day ago

Trending Education News

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Key Guidelines Before Heading to the Centre

जॉब्स

BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Key Guidelines Before Heading to the Centre

in 5 hours

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

जॉब्स

Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Applications Close Tomorrow for 25,000 Posts

in 5 hours

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

जॉब्स

Bihar Home Guard Physical Test Admit Cards Available for Download

in 4 hours

Summer Camps Suspended During School Holidays in Raipur

शिक्षा

Summer Camps Suspended During School Holidays in Raipur

2 hours ago

NDA 1 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score

शिक्षा

NDA 1 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.