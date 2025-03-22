scriptBihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

Following the announcement of 19,000 Constable vacancies in Bihar Police, a further 15,000 Home Guard positions have been announced. Details can be found here.

PatnaMar 22, 2025 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Following the announcement of 19,000 Constable vacancies, the Bihar Police has released a recruitment notification for 15,000 Home Guard positions. Interested candidates can apply online from 27 March 2025 to 16 April 2025 at www.onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Issues Notification

Applications for this Bihar Police recruitment will commence on 27 March. Currently, only the recruitment notification has been released. The notification states that the Office of the Director General cum Inspector General, Home Guard, Bihar, has issued a short notice for the recruitment of 15,000 Home Guards. This recruitment drive is for 37 districts of Bihar (excluding Arwal district and the police districts of Nawgachhia and Bagaha).

District-wise Vacancy Details

Patna- 1479

Nalanda- 812

Bhojpur- 511

Rohtas – 559

Buxar- 312

Kaimur/Bhabhua- 241

Gaya- 909

Nawada- 361

Jehanabad- 317

Arwal- 0

Aurangabad- 217
Muzaffarpur- 296

Sitamarhi- 439

Sheohar- 78

Chhapra- 690

Siwan – 231

Gopalganj- 395

Motihari- 474

Bettiah- 311

Bagaha- 0

Darbhanga- 741

Samastipur- 731

Madhubani- 607
Purnia- 280

Katihar – 484

Araria – 122

Kishanganj- 280

Saharsa – 74

Supaul – 144

Madhepura- 193

Bhagalpur- 666

Banka- 294

Nawgachhia- 0

Munger- 171
Jamui- 257

Lakhisarai- 123

Sheikhpura- 192

Khagaria- 111

Begusarai – 422

Eligibility for Home Guard

Candidates must have passed their 12th standard to apply for this recruitment. Further details regarding educational qualifications and the selection process will be released in a detailed notification. Please note that according to reports, the Bihar Home Guard recruitment will be conducted at the district level. Candidates can only apply for the district in which they reside.

