Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

Bihar Police Issues Notification Applications for this Bihar Police recruitment will commence on 27 March. Currently, only the recruitment notification has been released. The notification states that the Office of the Director General cum Inspector General, Home Guard, Bihar, has issued a short notice for the recruitment of 15,000 Home Guards. This recruitment drive is for 37 districts of Bihar (excluding Arwal district and the police districts of Nawgachhia and Bagaha).

District-wise Vacancy Details Patna- 1479 Nalanda- 812 Bhojpur- 511 Rohtas – 559 Buxar- 312 Kaimur/Bhabhua- 241 Gaya- 909 Nawada- 361 Jehanabad- 317 Arwal- 0 Aurangabad- 217

Muzaffarpur- 296 Sitamarhi- 439 Sheohar- 78 Chhapra- 690 Siwan – 231 Gopalganj- 395 Motihari- 474 Bettiah- 311 Bagaha- 0 Darbhanga- 741 Samastipur- 731 Madhubani- 607

Purnia- 280 Katihar – 484 Araria – 122 Kishanganj- 280 Saharsa – 74 Supaul – 144 Madhepura- 193 Bhagalpur- 666 Banka- 294 Nawgachhia- 0 Munger- 171