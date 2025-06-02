scriptBihar Police Recruitment 2025: Enforcement SI Posts Open | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Enforcement SI Posts Open

BPSSC SI Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Enforcement Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the Transport Department.

PatnaJun 02, 2025 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

BPSSC SI Vacancy 2025

BPSSC SI Vacancy 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released a recruitment notification for Enforcement Sub-Inspectors (SI) in the Transport Department. According to the notification, the application process commenced on 30 May 2025, and the last date for application is 30 June 2025. The recruitment process will involve multiple stages of examination, including a written test and a physical test. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria and regulations set by the BPSSC.

Vacancy Details (BPSSC SI Vacancy Details)

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 33 vacancies for Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Department. Interested candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official notice before applying.

Eligibility and Other Regulations (BPSSC SI Vacancy Requirements)

Educational Qualification

Graduates from any recognised university are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Eligibility will be calculated from 1 August 2025.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for applying is 21 years. The maximum age limit varies for different categories. For general category males, it is 37 years; for general category females, it is 40 years; for OBC/EBC (all genders), it is 40 years; and for SC/ST and third gender, it is 42 years.

Physical Requirements

Along with educational qualifications and age limits, candidates must also meet the physical requirements. The minimum height for males should not be less than 165 cm, with a chest measurement of 79 cm (expanding to 84 cm). The minimum height for females should be 150 cm.

Selection Process (BPSSC SI Vacancy Selection Process)

The selection process for this Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission recruitment will be conducted in four stages: a preliminary written examination, a main written examination, and a physical efficiency test. Only candidates who pass all three stages will be selected.

News / Education News / Jobs / Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Enforcement SI Posts Open

