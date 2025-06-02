Bihar Police Recruitment 2025: Enforcement SI Posts Open

Vacancy Details (BPSSC SI Vacancy Details) This recruitment drive will fill a total of 33 vacancies for Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Department. Interested candidates are advised to thoroughly read the official notice before applying.

Eligibility and Other Regulations (BPSSC SI Vacancy Requirements) Educational Qualification Graduates from any recognised university are eligible to apply for this recruitment. Eligibility will be calculated from 1 August 2025. Age Limit The minimum age limit for applying is 21 years. The maximum age limit varies for different categories. For general category males, it is 37 years; for general category females, it is 40 years; for OBC/EBC (all genders), it is 40 years; and for SC/ST and third gender, it is 42 years.

Physical Requirements Along with educational qualifications and age limits, candidates must also meet the physical requirements. The minimum height for males should not be less than 165 cm, with a chest measurement of 79 cm (expanding to 84 cm). The minimum height for females should be 150 cm.