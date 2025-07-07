Bihar State Cooperative Bank Opens Graduate-Level Jobs

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people in Bihar preparing for bank jobs. The Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has invited applications for a total of 257 vacancies for Customer Service Executive/Assistant (Clerk) positions. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, biharecb.co.in. Applications commenced on 21 June 2025, with the last date for application set as 10 July 2025. With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised to apply without delay.