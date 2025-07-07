7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jobs

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Opens Graduate-Level Jobs

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Job: Regarding educational qualifications, a graduation degree from a recognised university is mandatory. A basic diploma in computer applications (DCA) or equivalent is also required.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2025
Bihar State Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2025(AI Image)

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people in Bihar preparing for bank jobs. The Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has invited applications for a total of 257 vacancies for Customer Service Executive/Assistant (Clerk) positions. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, biharecb.co.in. Applications commenced on 21 June 2025, with the last date for application set as 10 July 2025. With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised to apply without delay.

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding the required educational qualifications, a graduation degree from a recognised university is mandatory. A basic diploma in computer applications (DCA) or equivalent is also required.

Age Limit (as on 1 June 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 33 years
Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government regulations.

Application Fee
General and OBC Category: ₹1000
SC/ST/PH Candidates: ₹800

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Salary: Selection Process and Salary

Candidate selection will be in two stages: a preliminary exam and a main exam. Candidates who pass both exams will be finally selected. Selected candidates will be appointed in various district cooperative banks across the state.

Pay Scale
Bihar State Co-operative Bank Limited: ₹24,050 – ₹64,480
District Co-operative Banks: ₹17,900 – ₹47,920
Some other banks: Up to ₹7,200 – ₹19,300

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 09:52 am

English News / Education News / Jobs / Bihar State Cooperative Bank Opens Graduate-Level Jobs
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.