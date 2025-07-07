Bihar State Cooperative Bank Opens Graduate-Level Jobs

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for young people in Bihar preparing for bank jobs. The Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has invited applications for a total of 257 vacancies for Customer Service Executive/Assistant (Clerk) positions. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, biharecb.co.in. Applications commenced on 21 June 2025, with the last date for application set as 10 July 2025. With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised to apply without delay.
Regarding the required educational qualifications, a graduation degree from a recognised university is mandatory. A basic diploma in computer applications (DCA) or equivalent is also required.
Age Limit (as on 1 June 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 33 years
Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories as per government regulations.
Application Fee
General and OBC Category: ₹1000
SC/ST/PH Candidates: ₹800
Candidate selection will be in two stages: a preliminary exam and a main exam. Candidates who pass both exams will be finally selected. Selected candidates will be appointed in various district cooperative banks across the state.
Pay Scale
Bihar State Co-operative Bank Limited: ₹24,050 – ₹64,480
District Co-operative Banks: ₹17,900 – ₹47,920
Some other banks: Up to ₹7,200 – ₹19,300