BPSC 70th Mains Exam: Key Guidelines Before Heading to the Centre

BPSC 70th Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination from 25 April. Only candidates who have cleared the BPSC 70th Preliminary Examination are eligible to appear for this exam.

PatnaApr 24, 2025 / 04:03 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSC 70th Exam
BPSC 70th Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains from 25 April. Only candidates who have cleared the BPSC 70th Preliminary Examination are eligible to appear for this exam.

Exam Duration

The BPSC Mains examination will commence on 25 April and continue until 30 April (25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 April). The examination will be held over five days. Approximately 2,035 posts in various departments of the Bihar government will be filled through this recruitment examination. For more information, please visit the official website.

Admit Card Mandatory

All candidates appearing for the examination must download their admit cards from the official website bpsc.bihar.gov.in and take a printout. Entry to the examination centre will not be granted without an admit card.

How to Download the Admit Card (BPSC 70th Exam Admit Card Download)

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Then, click on the link for the BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card on the homepage.
  • Next, enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.
  • The BPSC 70th Mains examination admit card will appear on your screen.
  • View and download it.
  • Take a printout of this PDF.

Examination Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the examination should reach the examination centre at least one hour before the reporting time. Candidates will only be allowed entry to the examination centre up to one hour before the commencement of the examination.
Candidates should not bring mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, Wi-Fi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, smartwatches, etc., to the examination centre.

All candidates must bring a photo ID along with their admit card to the examination centre.
Markers/white fluid, blades, erasers, etc., should not be brought into the examination hall. If any of these are used on the OMR answer sheet, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

Candidates can use a basic calculator during the General Studies paper on 28 April. Those taking the Mathematics and Statistics examination on 30 April are permitted to use a scientific calculator. However, no calculators are allowed for the optional subject examination on 29 April.

