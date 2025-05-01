BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

Salary Details The BPSC Assistant Engineer salary is based on Pay Level 9 of the pay matrix, with a grade pay of ₹5400/-. Therefore, the basic salary for candidates will be ₹53,100. This is the starting salary. The salary increases with experience and work performance. Including allowances and deductions, the BPSC Assistant Engineer’s salary ranges from ₹64,258 to ₹70,468.
Annual Salary Including all allowances, the in-hand salary for BPSC Assistant Engineers ranges from approximately ₹64,258 to ₹70,468. This salary applies to all three branches (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical). Therefore, the annual package for BPSC Assistant Engineers is approximately ₹9 to ₹11.5 lakhs.
Allowances for BPSC Engineers In addition to the salary, BPSC Assistant Engineers receive various allowances, including Travel Allowance (TA) ranging from ₹600 to ₹1500. A medical allowance of approximately ₹1000 is also provided. HRA ranges from ₹3186 to ₹8496.
Apply Within the Deadline This BPSC recruitment will fill positions for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers. There are 984 Civil Engineering positions, 36 Mechanical Engineering positions, and 4 Electrical Assistant Engineer positions. The application process will begin on 30 April 2025, and the last date to apply is 28 May 2025.
Eligibility Criteria Applicants must hold an engineering degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a university/institute recognised by AICTE. The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, calculated as of 1 August 2024. The maximum age is 37 years. Reserved category candidates are given age relaxations.