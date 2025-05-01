scriptBPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jobs

BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment for 1024 Assistant Engineer posts. Check here for details on salary, benefits, and other allowances.

May 01, 2025 / 10:40 am

Patrika Desk

BPSC Assistant Engineer Salary
BPSC Assistant Engineer Salary: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced recruitment for 1024 Assistant Engineer positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Applicants should be aware of the salary, benefits, and allowances.

Salary Details

The BPSC Assistant Engineer salary is based on Pay Level 9 of the pay matrix, with a grade pay of ₹5400/-. Therefore, the basic salary for candidates will be ₹53,100. This is the starting salary. The salary increases with experience and work performance. Including allowances and deductions, the BPSC Assistant Engineer’s salary ranges from ₹64,258 to ₹70,468.

Annual Salary

Including all allowances, the in-hand salary for BPSC Assistant Engineers ranges from approximately ₹64,258 to ₹70,468. This salary applies to all three branches (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical). Therefore, the annual package for BPSC Assistant Engineers is approximately ₹9 to ₹11.5 lakhs.

Allowances for BPSC Engineers

In addition to the salary, BPSC Assistant Engineers receive various allowances, including Travel Allowance (TA) ranging from ₹600 to ₹1500. A medical allowance of approximately ₹1000 is also provided. HRA ranges from ₹3186 to ₹8496.

Apply Within the Deadline

This BPSC recruitment will fill positions for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers. There are 984 Civil Engineering positions, 36 Mechanical Engineering positions, and 4 Electrical Assistant Engineer positions. The application process will begin on 30 April 2025, and the last date to apply is 28 May 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold an engineering degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from a university/institute recognised by AICTE. The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, calculated as of 1 August 2024. The maximum age is 37 years. Reserved category candidates are given age relaxations.

News / Education News / Jobs / BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

National News

Bhopal Love Jihad: Investigation Reveals Videos of Victims Were to be Sold on Porn Sites

in 3 hours

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

National News

Modi Government to Conduct Caste Census: Opposition Claims Victory

12 hours ago

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

Special

Jaipur: Police Apprehend Over 100 Bangladeshi Nationals

in 3 hours

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

Cricket News

Dewald Brevis's Superman Catch Steals the Show

in 3 hours

Latest Jobs

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

Jobs

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

12 hours ago

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

Jobs

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

15 hours ago

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

Education News

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

16 hours ago

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

16 hours ago

Trending Education News

BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

जॉब्स

BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

in 5 hours

UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

शिक्षा

UP TGT Exam Postponed: Admit Card Release Date Awaited

in 4 hours

NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

शिक्षा

NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

11 hours ago

NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

शिक्षा

NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

12 hours ago

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

जॉब्स

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

12 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.