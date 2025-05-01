BPSC Announces 1024 Assistant Engineer Posts: Salary, Allowances & Benefits Detailed

Salary Details The BPSC Assistant Engineer salary is based on Pay Level 9 of the pay matrix, with a grade pay of ₹5400/-. Therefore, the basic salary for candidates will be ₹53,100. This is the starting salary. The salary increases with experience and work performance. Including allowances and deductions, the BPSC Assistant Engineer’s salary ranges from ₹64,258 to ₹70,468.

Annual Salary Including all allowances, the in-hand salary for BPSC Assistant Engineers ranges from approximately ₹64,258 to ₹70,468. This salary applies to all three branches (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical). Therefore, the annual package for BPSC Assistant Engineers is approximately ₹9 to ₹11.5 lakhs.

Allowances for BPSC Engineers In addition to the salary, BPSC Assistant Engineers receive various allowances, including Travel Allowance (TA) ranging from ₹600 to ₹1500. A medical allowance of approximately ₹1000 is also provided. HRA ranges from ₹3186 to ₹8496.

Apply Within the Deadline This BPSC recruitment will fill positions for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineers. There are 984 Civil Engineering positions, 36 Mechanical Engineering positions, and 4 Electrical Assistant Engineer positions. The application process will begin on 30 April 2025, and the last date to apply is 28 May 2025.