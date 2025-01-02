CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates

scriptCBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for 12th Pass Candidates | Latest News | Patrika News
CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced recruitment for 212 vacancies for Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts.

New DelhiJan 02, 2025 / 04:46 pm

Patrika Desk

CBSE Recruitment 2025
CBSE Recruitment 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced recruitment for 212 vacant posts of Superintendent and Junior Assistant. The board has issued a notice in this regard. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in to apply. For more information, refer to this article: CBSE

Post Details (CBSE Recruitment 2025)

The released notice states that registration will commence from 2 January 2025, and the last date for application is 31 January 2025. This recruitment drive is for 212 posts, of which 142 are for Superintendents and 70 for Junior Assistants.

 

Recruitment for Superintendent and Junior Assistant Posts

  • Superintendent – 142
  • Junior Assistant – 70

Educational Qualifications for CBSE Recruitment

Candidates with qualifications ranging from a 12th pass to a graduation degree can apply for this CBSE recruitment. A graduation degree or equivalent from a recognised university is mandatory for the Superintendent post. For the Junior Assistant post, a 12th-class degree is required. The minimum age for candidates applying should be 18 years as of 31 January 2025.

Application Fee for CBSE Recruitment

Candidates will need to pay an application fee. The examination fee is ₹800 per post for Unreserved/OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen/Women/Departmental candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, or internet banking.

Selection Process (CBSE Recruitment 2025)

Superintendent

A two-tier examination will be followed by a qualifying skills test. The Tier-1 examination will be objective (MCQ) based, with OMR sheets provided to candidates. Tier 2 is a descriptive written examination. Based on Tier-1 performance, candidates will be shortlisted in a 1:10 ratio.

Junior Assistant

The selection process for the Junior Assistant post includes a Tier-1 (MCQ) examination, followed by a qualifying skills test. Based on candidates’ performance in the Tier-1 examination, candidates will be shortlisted for the skills test in a 1:5 ratio.

