CET Exam 2024: How was the paper at the graduate level? See here

Rajasthan CET Exam 2024 Paper: Many candidates did not follow the dress code issued by the board and faced difficulties. Some candidates had to cut their threads or bands with scissors at the center before being allowed to enter.

AlwarSep 27, 2024 / 01:08 pm

Patrika Desk

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has conducted the Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level)-2024. The first shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Many candidates did not follow the dress code issued by the board and faced difficulties. Some candidates had to cut their threads or bands with scissors at the center before being allowed to enter.
How was the exam experience?

The experience of the graduate-level exam was different for different students. Some students said that some questions could be easily solved, while some required a little more thinking. It took some time to solve the questions, but there was no feeling of a shortage of time. Time management was good, and most questions were solved. Some questions were very easy, while some were complex.
Candidates from remote areas reached the district headquarters on Friday night. From Saturday morning, candidates started leaving for their respective centers. As a result, there was a lot of crowd in the city. Besides, there was a crowd of candidates in e-rickshaws and tempos as well. The exam will also be held on Sunday. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts.

Free Bus Ride

Candidates can travel for free in all buses of Rajasthan Roadways. During this period, buses operated by Bus Saras will be considered as No Target Category. Candidates can travel for free without paying the fare even on Sunday.

