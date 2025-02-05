scriptCISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date | CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

CISF Constable Recruitment: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced 1124 vacancies for the post of Constable/Driver.

BharatFeb 05, 2025 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

CISF Constable Recruitment
CISF Constable Recruitment: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced 1124 vacancies for Constable/Driver positions. The application process for this recruitment has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website sisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Apply by 7 March

The application process for this CISF recruitment has started. The last date to apply is 4 March 2025. To be eligible for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025, interested applicants must be between 21 and 27 years of age.

CISF Selection Process (CISF Constable Recruitment Selection Process)

For this CISF recruitment, every candidate will have to go through a PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Exam, and Medical Test. Only candidates selected in all stages will be finally selected. The examination for CISF recruitment will be conducted in OMR/Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for this recruitment must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. Candidates must also possess a valid driving licence for heavy motor vehicles, transport vehicles, light motor vehicles, and geared motorcycles.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 How To Apply

First, visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Register here by clicking on the New Registration link on the home page

Then log in and fill out the form
Submit all necessary documents and pay the application fee

Download the confirmation page

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹100 for this recruitment. However, candidates from SC/ST/ESM categories will not have to pay any fee. For more information, visit the official website.

News / Education News / Jobs / CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

Political

Delhi Assembly Election: 1.5 Crore Voters Casting Votes to Choose New Government Today

in 4 hours

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

Special

93 People Go Missing Daily in Rajasthan, 76% Women

in 5 hours

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

Jobs

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

in 5 hours

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

World

PM Modi's US Visit Confirmed: Trade, Defence Cooperation High on Agenda with Trump

18 hours ago

Latest Jobs

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

Special

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

20 hours ago

Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

Jobs

Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

2 days ago

RRB Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 Railway Vacancies, Age Limit Updated

Jobs

RRB Recruitment 2025: Over 32,000 Railway Vacancies, Age Limit Updated

2 weeks ago

SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

Jobs

SBI Recruitment: Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam, Last Date Today

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

जॉब्स

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

in 5 hours

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

शिक्षा

CBSE Exam Tips: Board Exams Start 15 February, From Admit Card Download to Preparation, These Tips Will Help

15 hours ago

School Holiday: Schools Closed in This State on 5 February, Here’s Why

शिक्षा

School Holiday: Schools Closed in This State on 5 February, Here’s Why

15 hours ago

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

शिक्षा

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Download Process for Private Students

18 hours ago

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

खास खबर

28,000 Rajasthan Home Guards Demand Year-Round Employment Guarantee

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.