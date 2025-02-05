CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

Apply by 7 March The application process for this CISF recruitment has started. The last date to apply is 4 March 2025. To be eligible for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2025, interested applicants must be between 21 and 27 years of age.

CISF Selection Process (CISF Constable Recruitment Selection Process) For this CISF recruitment, every candidate will have to go through a PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Exam, and Medical Test. Only candidates selected in all stages will be finally selected. The examination for CISF recruitment will be conducted in OMR/Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

Educational Qualification Candidates applying for this recruitment must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. Candidates must also possess a valid driving licence for heavy motor vehicles, transport vehicles, light motor vehicles, and geared motorcycles.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2025 How To Apply – First, visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in – Register here by clicking on the New Registration link on the home page – Then log in and fill out the form