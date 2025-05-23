CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Applications Open Until 6 June This recruitment drive will fill 403 positions, with the last date for applications being 6 June 2025. The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 23 years. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per CISF norms.

Eligible Sports Backgrounds Candidates from approximately 29 different sports backgrounds can apply for this CISF recruitment. Some of the key sports include: Wushu, Karate, Archery, Football, Handball, Fencing, Kho-Kho, Basketball, Cycling, Boxing, Judo, Kabaddi, Shooting, Bodybuilding. Applicants must possess a 12th-pass certificate from any recognised board and have experience representing at the state/national/international level in sports and athletics.