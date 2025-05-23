scriptCISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment for the post of Head Constable (Driver). Candidates from approximately 29 different sports disciplines are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

BharatMay 23, 2025 / 09:17 am

Patrika Desk

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment for the post of Head Constable Driver. The application process has begun and will continue until 18 May. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website: cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. However, it is important to note that only candidates with a sports background are eligible to apply.

Applications Open Until 6 June

This recruitment drive will fill 403 positions, with the last date for applications being 6 June 2025. The minimum age limit is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 23 years. The age will be calculated as of 1 August 2025. Reserved category candidates will receive age relaxation as per CISF norms.

Eligible Sports Backgrounds

Candidates from approximately 29 different sports backgrounds can apply for this CISF recruitment. Some of the key sports include:

  • Wushu
  • Karate
  • Archery
  • Football
  • Handball
  • Fencing
  • Kho-Kho
  • Basketball
  • Cycling
  • Boxing
  • Judo
  • Kabaddi
  • Shooting
  • Bodybuilding
Applicants must possess a 12th-pass certificate from any recognised board and have experience representing at the state/national/international level in sports and athletics.

Salary

Selected candidates for this CISF Head Constable recruitment will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹25,500 to ₹81,100, as per Pay Level 4. For more detailed salary information, please refer to the official notification.

