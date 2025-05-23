CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary and Benefits

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Know the Important Eligibility Criteria Candidates applying for this position must fulfil the following conditions:

Minimum Educational Qualification: 12th pass (from a recognised board)

Sporting Achievements: Represented at the state, national, or international level in a sport or athletics.

Age Limit: The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. That is, the date of birth should not be before 2 August 2002 and after 1 August 2007.

CISF Head Constable Salary: Know the Salary and Benefits Selected candidates for the Head Constable (GD) position will receive a pay scale according to the 7th Pay Commission. According to Level 4, the salary will be ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 per month. In addition, several other important allowances are provided, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other government benefits.