CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Salary and Benefits

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Know the Important Eligibility CriteriaCandidates applying for this position must fulfil the following conditions:
Minimum Educational Qualification: 12th pass (from a recognised board)
Sporting Achievements: Represented at the state, national, or international level in a sport or athletics.
Age Limit: The candidate’s age should be between 18 and 23 years as of 1 August 2025. That is, the date of birth should not be before 2 August 2002 and after 1 August 2007.
CISF Head Constable Salary: Know the Salary and BenefitsSelected candidates for the Head Constable (GD) position will receive a pay scale according to the 7th Pay Commission. According to Level 4, the salary will be ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 per month. In addition, several other important allowances are provided, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Travel Allowance (TA), and other government benefits.
CISF Recruitment 2025: Which Sports Background Candidates Can ApplyThis recruitment process is being conducted under the sports quota. Candidates from approximately 29 different sports backgrounds can apply for this CISF recruitment. Some of the major sports are:
Handball
Fencing
Kho-Kho
Basketball
Cycling
Wushu
Karate
Archery
Football
Boxing
Judo
Kabaddi
Shooting
Bodybuilding