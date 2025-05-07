scriptCISF Recruitment: Women's Recruitment Drive Opens, Salary Details Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
CISF Recruitment: Women's Recruitment Drive Opens, Salary Details Inside

CISF Recruitment: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment for women candidates. This is a golden opportunity for women aspiring to join the security force. Learn about the salary.

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

CISF Recruitment: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has announced recruitment for women candidates. This is a golden opportunity for women aspiring to join the security force. After selection under this recruitment, candidates will receive not only a salary but also allowances and other benefits. The application process for this CISF recruitment will begin on 11 May. Before that, let’s know the salary and other details.

Only Women in Sports Quota Can Apply

The Central Industrial Security Force has announced recruitment for the post of women Head Constable. Interestingly, under this recruitment, applications from women in the sports quota and proficient in hockey will be accepted. To apply, candidates can visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Application Period

The application process for the recruitment of women Head Constables in CISF will commence from 11 May 2025 and continue until 30 May 2025. The age limit for applying candidates should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years. The age will be calculated based on 1 August 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation. Women who have passed the 12th standard can apply for this recruitment. Proficiency in sports is also necessary.

Salary

Selected candidates under this recruitment will be paid according to Level-4. Therefore, the salary of the selected candidate can range from ₹5,500 to ₹81,100. Allowances will be provided as per rules, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and medical allowance etc. They will also receive pension, insurance, and educational benefits.

