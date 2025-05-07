CISF Recruitment: Women's Recruitment Drive Opens, Salary Details Inside

Only Women in Sports Quota Can Apply The Central Industrial Security Force has announced recruitment for the post of women Head Constable. Interestingly, under this recruitment, applications from women in the sports quota and proficient in hockey will be accepted. To apply, candidates can visit the official website cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Application Period The application process for the recruitment of women Head Constables in CISF will commence from 11 May 2025 and continue until 30 May 2025. The age limit for applying candidates should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23 years. The age will be calculated based on 1 August 2025. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation. Women who have passed the 12th standard can apply for this recruitment. Proficiency in sports is also necessary.