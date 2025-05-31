scriptDDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

DDA Recruitment 2025: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a notification for recruitment to several posts, including Junior Engineer, Stenographer, and Assistant Section Officer.

BharatMay 31, 2025 / 03:14 pm

Patrika Desk

The recruitment process for 1383 positions will begin soon. The link for online applications will be released on the official website, dda.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply here and find the necessary details regarding the recruitment.
This recruitment will fill a total of 1383 vacancies across various positions. These include Deputy Director (Architect), Deputy Director, Deputy Director (Planning), Assistant Director, AEE (Civil), AEE (Electrical), and many more.

Educational Qualification (DDA Recruitment 2025 Eligibility)

Different educational qualifications have been specified for different posts under this DDA recruitment. For some positions, a 10th pass is required, while others require ITI or a diploma. For some posts, candidates with Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Engineering degrees can apply.

Selection Process (DDA Selection Process)

Selection for this Delhi Development Authority recruitment will be through a multi-stage process. Candidates will first have to take a Computer Based Test (CBT). This will be followed by a skills test, document verification, and an interview round. Candidates will be selected only after clearing all stages of the examination.

Other Details Regarding DDA Recruitment (DDA Job Vacancy Details)

The minimum age for applying is 19 years, and the maximum age is 35 years. The salary will be based on levels 1 to 11. For more information on this recruitment, visit the official website dda.gov.in.

