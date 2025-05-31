DDA Recruitment 2025: 1383 Vacancies Announced

This recruitment will fill a total of 1383 vacancies across various positions. These include Deputy Director (Architect), Deputy Director, Deputy Director (Planning), Assistant Director, AEE (Civil), AEE (Electrical), and many more. Educational Qualification (DDA Recruitment 2025 Eligibility) Different educational qualifications have been specified for different posts under this DDA recruitment. For some positions, a 10th pass is required, while others require ITI or a diploma. For some posts, candidates with Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Engineering degrees can apply.

Selection Process (DDA Selection Process) Selection for this Delhi Development Authority recruitment will be through a multi-stage process. Candidates will first have to take a Computer Based Test (CBT). This will be followed by a skills test, document verification, and an interview round. Candidates will be selected only after clearing all stages of the examination.