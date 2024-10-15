Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Quality will Increase Recruitment for 200 PGT teacher posts is going to be held in Delhi. Currently, only 283 teachers are registered out of 301 posts. This recruitment will increase the number of PGT teachers. The aim of this recruitment is to improve the quality of education in government schools.

PGT Salary Candidates selected for the PGT teacher recruitment in Delhi will be given a good salary. The selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month. Level 8 will be followed for this recruitment.