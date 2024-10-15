scriptDelhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi PGT Recruitment: Know More about Update and Vacancies

Delhi PGT Recruitment: Recruitment is going to be held for 200 posts of PGT teachers in Delhi. Check the details of this recruitment here –

New DelhiOct 15, 2024 / 01:20 pm

Patrika Desk

PGT Bharti
There is good news for the youth waiting for teacher recruitment. To address the shortage of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in the national capital, Delhi’s Governor VK Saxena has approved the creation of 200 new teacher posts. This announcement has been made to strengthen the education sector.

Quality will Increase

Recruitment for 200 PGT teacher posts is going to be held in Delhi. Currently, only 283 teachers are registered out of 301 posts. This recruitment will increase the number of PGT teachers. The aim of this recruitment is to improve the quality of education in government schools.

PGT Salary

Candidates selected for the PGT teacher recruitment in Delhi will be given a good salary. The selected candidates will get a salary ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 per month. Level 8 will be followed for this recruitment.

PGT Recruitment

It is worth mentioning that the creation of 200 PGT teacher posts will eliminate the shortage of teachers in Delhi’s government schools. The appointment of special teachers will also provide an opportunity for differently-abled students to pursue their education. Earlier, in 2023, 120, in 2022, 931, and in 2021, 42 teachers were recruited by the Delhi government. According to RTI, a total of 15,021 teachers are working in Delhi’s government schools till February 2024, and 2,032 teacher posts are vacant.

