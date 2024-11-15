DRDO Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply Today, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

Post Vacancy Details A total of 21 positions will be filled under this DRDO recruitment: DRDO Chairs – 5

DRDO Distinguished Fellowship – 11 positions

DRDO Fellowship – 12 positions Eligibility Retired officers or those retiring within three months of the advertisement’s release date from the central government or an autonomous body are eligible to apply. Applicants must possess a B.Tech/B.E./M.Sc./Ph.D. degree. The number of vacancies may be increased or decreased. Applications containing false information will be rejected.

Salary The salary for different positions in this DRDO recruitment varies: DRDO Chairs: ₹1,25,000

DRDO Distinguished Fellowship: ₹1,00,000

DRDO Fellowship: ₹80,000