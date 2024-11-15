DRDO Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply Today, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh

scriptDRDO Recruitment 2024: Last Date to Apply Today, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh | Latest News | Patrika News
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently announced a recruitment drive, and today is the final day to submit applications. Interested candidates are urged to apply before the deadline.

New DelhiNov 15, 2024 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has announced recruitment for various positions. The last date to apply for this recruitment is today, 15 November. This recruitment is for a fixed period of one year; however, the tenure may be extended up to three years based on performance.

Post Vacancy Details

A total of 21 positions will be filled under this DRDO recruitment:

DRDO Chairs – 5
DRDO Distinguished Fellowship – 11 positions
DRDO Fellowship – 12 positions

Eligibility

Retired officers or those retiring within three months of the advertisement’s release date from the central government or an autonomous body are eligible to apply. Applicants must possess a B.Tech/B.E./M.Sc./Ph.D. degree. The number of vacancies may be increased or decreased. Applications containing false information will be rejected.

Salary

The salary for different positions in this DRDO recruitment varies:

DRDO Chairs: ₹1,25,000
DRDO Distinguished Fellowship: ₹1,00,000
DRDO Fellowship: ₹80,000

