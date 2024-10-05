ECGC Recruitment: If you have this degree, apply here, you’ll earn lakhs

scriptECGC Recruitment: If you have this degree, apply here, you’ll earn lakhs | Latest News | Patrika News
ECGC Recruitment: Government company ECGC has released a recruitment notification for 40 posts of Probationary Officer (PO).

Oct 05, 2024

Good news for young people looking for government jobs. Government company ECGC has released a recruitment notification for 40 posts of Probationary Officer (PO). The last date to apply is October 13. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website. The official website is www.ecgc.in.

In ECGC, recruitment is being done for the post of Probationary Officer in the cadre of Executive Officer (Journalist). To apply for this recruitment, the candidate must be a graduate. A total of 40 posts have been released, out of which 16 seats are for unreserved category, 11 for OBC, 03 for EWS, 06 for SC, and 04 for ST. For detailed information, visit the official website.

For this recruitment of ECGC (ECGC Recruitment), candidates will have to go through an online written test. After that, an interview will be conducted, and then the final selection will be made. The selected candidate will get a salary ranging from Rs 53600 to Rs 102090.

