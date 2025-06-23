scriptECIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance for Class 10 Passouts to Apply | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jobs

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance for Class 10 Passouts to Apply

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recently announced recruitment for young candidates who have passed class 10. The deadline for applying for this recruitment is approaching.

BharatJun 23, 2025 / 10:59 am

Patrika Desk

ECIL Recruitment 2025

ECIL Recruitment 2025 symbolic image (Credit: Freepik)

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Good news for those who have completed their 10th standard and are looking for a government job. Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recently announced recruitment for 10th pass youth. The application deadline for this recruitment is approaching. ECIL has announced a total of 45 vacancies for Technician (Grade-2) positions for the year 2025. Youth with a 10th pass certificate and ITI certificate can apply for this recruitment.

ECIL Recruitment Deadline

Applications for this recruitment have been open since 16 May 2025. The last date to apply is 2025 at 2 PM. To apply, you must visit the official ECIL website: www.ecil.co.in.

ECIL Recruitment Age Limit

To apply for this position, candidates must be a maximum of 27 years old as of 30 April 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved categories (as per government rules). For more information, visit ECIL.

Application Fee and Salary

The salary for the Technician position will be ₹20,480 per month. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay a fee of ₹750. There is no application fee for reserved category candidates such as SC/ST and differently-abled.

ECIL Selection Process

For this recruitment by Electronics Corporation of India Limited, candidates will have to undergo a CBT mode exam, trade test, document verification, and medical examination.

News / Education News / Jobs / ECIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance for Class 10 Passouts to Apply

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 2 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 2 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

18 hours ago

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

17 hours ago

Latest Jobs

LIC Announces 250 Apprenticeship Positions for 2025

Jobs

LIC Announces 250 Apprenticeship Positions for 2025

4 days ago

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

Education News

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Huge Opportunity for 10th-12th Pass Youth

1 week ago

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

Jobs

Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

1 week ago

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

Education News

JSSC Secondary Teacher Recruitment 2025

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance for Class 10 Passouts to Apply

जॉब्स

ECIL Recruitment 2025: Last Chance for Class 10 Passouts to Apply

in 4 hours

RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts

शिक्षा

RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Applications Open Soon for 403 Posts

15 hours ago

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2025 Admit Cards

शिक्षा

NTA Releases UGC NET June 2025 Admit Cards

16 hours ago

RRB NTPC Exam Schedule Revised; Exams Postponed for Some Centres

शिक्षा

RRB NTPC Exam Schedule Revised; Exams Postponed for Some Centres

2 days ago

Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

शिक्षा

Enrollment Deadline Extended for Bilingual Classes

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.