GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

Vacancy Details Applications can be submitted until 19 December. Candidates have only two days left to apply. The recruitment process involves multiple stages: a written examination, group discussion, personal interview, and medical examination. Selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Managers (Scale 1) with a basic monthly salary of Rs 50,925. Admit cards will be released a week before the examination.

GIC Recruitment Eligibility Candidates must possess a BA degree with 60% marks from a recognised institution. For SC and ST candidates, the minimum marks are 55%. The applicant’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as of 1 November 2024. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.