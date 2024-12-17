scriptGIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary | Latest News | Patrika News
GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) recently announced the recruitment of 110 Assistant Managers. Applications for this recruitment drive can be submitted until 19th December.

New DelhiDec 17, 2024 / 03:08 pm

Patrika Desk

GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Post: The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) had earlier announced recruitment for 110 Assistant Manager positions. The application deadline is approaching. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, gicre.in.

Applications can be submitted until 19 December. Candidates have only two days left to apply. The recruitment process involves multiple stages: a written examination, group discussion, personal interview, and medical examination. Selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Managers (Scale 1) with a basic monthly salary of Rs 50,925. Admit cards will be released a week before the examination.

Candidates must possess a BA degree with 60% marks from a recognised institution. For SC and ST candidates, the minimum marks are 55%. The applicant’s age should be between 21 and 30 years as of 1 November 2024. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.

  • Visit the official website.
  • Go to the career section on the homepage.
  • Click on the GIC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 link.
  • Register and log in.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Finally, click the submit button.

