Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

Applicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. Additionally, candidates must be between 18 and 45 years of age.

LucknowApr 08, 2025 / 01:07 pm

Patrika Desk

UP Homeguard Bharti 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for a large-scale recruitment drive in the Home Guard department, following recent police recruitments. A total of 44,000 Home Guard positions are proposed across the state. The necessary regulations have been drafted and the proposal will now be sent to the cabinet for approval. Following approval, the recruitment process will begin, and a notification will be issued.

UP Homeguard Vacancy: Initial Recruitment of 22,000

This Homeguard recruitment will be conducted in phases. In the first phase, a written examination will be held for 22,000 positions. This exam will be MCQ-based, with questions based on a defined syllabus.

UP Homeguard: Essential Eligibility

Applicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. Additionally, candidates must be between 18 and 45 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per regulations.

UP Homeguard Bharti 2025: Selection Process

Experts suggest that the selection process will include a written examination.
Written Examination
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Candidates successful in all these stages will be finally selected.
The application process for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is currently underway. This application process started on 27 March 2025 and will continue until 16 April. Applications can be submitted through the official website www.onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. A total of 15,000 positions will be filled through this recruitment. This recruitment is only for residents of Bihar and will be conducted at the district level.

