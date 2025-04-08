Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

UP Homeguard Vacancy: Initial Recruitment of 22,000This Homeguard recruitment will be conducted in phases. In the first phase, a written examination will be held for 22,000 positions. This exam will be MCQ-based, with questions based on a defined syllabus.
UP Homeguard: Essential EligibilityApplicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. Additionally, candidates must be between 18 and 45 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per regulations.
UP Homeguard Bharti 2025: Selection ProcessExperts suggest that the selection process will include a written examination.
Written Examination
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
Candidates successful in all these stages will be finally selected.