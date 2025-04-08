Recruitment on 44,000 UP Home Guard posts, read full selection process

UP Homeguard Vacancy: Initial Recruitment of 22,000 This Homeguard recruitment will be conducted in phases. In the first phase, a written examination will be held for 22,000 positions. This exam will be MCQ-based, with questions based on a defined syllabus.

UP Homeguard: Essential Eligibility Applicants for the Home Guard position must have a minimum educational qualification of a 10th-pass certificate. Additionally, candidates must be between 18 and 45 years of age. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per regulations.

UP Homeguard Bharti 2025: Selection Process Experts suggest that the selection process will include a written examination.

Written Examination

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates successful in all these stages will be finally selected.

The application process for the Bihar Home Guard recruitment is currently underway. This application process started on 27 March 2025 and will continue until 16 April. Applications can be submitted through the official website www.onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in. A total of 15,000 positions will be filled through this recruitment. This recruitment is only for residents of Bihar and will be conducted at the district level.