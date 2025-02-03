Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

Recruitment for 35 Posts A total of 35 posts will be filled under this recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for this post can apply by visiting the official website by February 3. The maximum age limit for applying candidates should be 35 years.

Salary After selection for the post of Assistant Director (System) in the Income Tax Directorate, candidates will be given ₹13,500 as salary. To apply, all necessary documents and the filled application form must be sent to the email ID dgrjobofficers@desw.gov.in before the last date.