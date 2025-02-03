scriptGovernment Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Government Job: Great Opportunity to Join the Income Tax Department, Selection Without Written Exam

Government Job: The Income Tax Department has announced recruitment. The last date to apply for this recruitment is February 3.

Feb 03, 2025

Patrika Desk

Sarkari Naukri
Government Job: If you are looking for a job in the Income Tax Department, then this news is for you. The Income Tax Directorate has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Director (System). If you also want to apply for this recruitment, apply by visiting the official website incometax.gov.in. Only two days are left to apply.

Recruitment for 35 Posts

A total of 35 posts will be filled under this recruitment. Candidates who wish to apply for this post can apply by visiting the official website by February 3. The maximum age limit for applying candidates should be 35 years.

Salary

After selection for the post of Assistant Director (System) in the Income Tax Directorate, candidates will be given ₹13,500 as salary. To apply, all necessary documents and the filled application form must be sent to the email ID dgrjobofficers@desw.gov.in before the last date.

