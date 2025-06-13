scriptGovt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June | Latest News | Patrika News
Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

Good news for young people preparing for government jobs! Announcements of two major recruitments: the Patwari exam on August 17th, and another opportunity for new candidates.

JaipurJun 13, 2025 / 04:12 pm

Patrika Desk

Photo Source – Staff Selection Board

Jaipur. Youth in Rajasthan preparing for government jobs have received some welcome news. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued an important update regarding two major recruitments—Patwari and Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) examinations. This update will not only provide relief to candidates who have been waiting for a long time but also presents a golden opportunity for new applicants.

Gram Vikas Adhikari Examination: Applications Open in June

VDO Bharti 2025: According to information provided by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, the application process for recruitment to 851 posts of Gram Vikas Adhikari will commence from the third week of June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the board’s official website. This examination will be held on 31 August 2025. The board will soon release a detailed notification, including eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other information.

Patwari Recruitment: Another Opportunity to Apply

Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: An important decision has also been taken regarding the Patwari recruitment examination. This examination was previously announced, and many candidates had already applied. However, the Staff Selection Board has now decided to provide another opportunity for new candidates.
According to the revised examination calendar, the Patwari recruitment examination will now be held on 17 August 2025. Information regarding the reopening of applications and the detailed schedule will soon be available on the board’s website.

A Golden Opportunity for Youth

This is a golden opportunity for young people seeking government jobs. Both examinations are considered among the most popular and permanent government positions in Rajasthan. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the board’s official website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for every update related to the application process and to practice regularly.

