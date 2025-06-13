Govt Job: Patwari Recruitment Exam Forms to Reopen, VDO Applications in June

Gram Vikas Adhikari Examination: Applications Open in June VDO Bharti 2025: According to information provided by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, the application process for recruitment to 851 posts of Gram Vikas Adhikari will commence from the third week of June 2025. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the board’s official website. This examination will be held on 31 August 2025. The board will soon release a detailed notification, including eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other information.

Patwari Recruitment: Another Opportunity to Apply Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment 2025: An important decision has also been taken regarding the Patwari recruitment examination. This examination was previously announced, and many candidates had already applied. However, the Staff Selection Board has now decided to provide another opportunity for new candidates.

According to the revised examination calendar, the Patwari recruitment examination will now be held on 17 August 2025. Information regarding the reopening of applications and the detailed schedule will soon be available on the board’s website.