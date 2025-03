Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria informed that this train will operate on scheduled dates between 1 March and 18 March 2025. The train will halt at Bina and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in the Bhopal division. According to the railway, train number 01825, the Gwalior-Indore exam special train (13 trips), will depart from Gwalior station at 1:00 PM on 1-11 and 16-17 March.

Schedule Departure: Gwalior at 1:00 PM Arrival Bina: 5:00 PM Arrival Sant Hirdaram Nagar: 7:30 PM Arrival Indore: 2:00 AM Train number 01826 (Indore-Gwalior) Exam Special Train Departure: Indore at 7:00 PM

Arrival Sant Hirdaram Nagar: 12:15 AM Arrival Bina: 3:00 AM Arrival Gwalior: 10:15 AM