Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

In this regard, the Divisional Commander, Home Guard, informed that recruitment is to be held for 1,715 female home guards (hostel duty) and 500 home guards (general duty) posts in the Home Guard department (Home guard recruitment).

For this, a written examination will be conducted on 22 June 2025 by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in four divisions: Raipur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur (Home guard recruitment). Home guard recruitment: Apply here The Divisional Commander informed that eligible candidates must register and submit their online applications through the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website link: hyyps://vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The last date for applying is 5 PM on 30 May.