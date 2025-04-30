scriptHome Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jobs

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

Home Guard Recruitment: The deadline for online applications for the recruitment of vacant posts of male and female Nagar Sainiks in the Home Guard Department has been set for 30 May.

Apr 30, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Home guard recruitment:

Home guard vacancy

Recruitments for 2,215 posts in the Home Guard has been announced. The last date for applying is 30 May. The examination will be held on 22 June. The department has asked eligible candidates to submit their applications online through the Vyapam website.
In this regard, the Divisional Commander, Home Guard, informed that recruitment is to be held for 1,715 female home guards (hostel duty) and 500 home guards (general duty) posts in the Home Guard department (Home guard recruitment).
For this, a written examination will be conducted on 22 June 2025 by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (Vyapam) in four divisions: Raipur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and Ambikapur (Home guard recruitment).

Home guard recruitment: Apply here

The Divisional Commander informed that eligible candidates must register and submit their online applications through the Chhattisgarh Vyapam website link: hyyps://vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The last date for applying is 5 PM on 30 May.

News / Education News / Jobs / Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

National News

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

in 3 hours

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

in 2 hours

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

5 hours ago

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

Education News

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

2 hours ago

Latest Jobs

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

Jobs

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

in 1 hour

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

Education News

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

in 1 hour

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

Education News

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

in 1 hour

UP: KGMU Announces 733 Nursing Staff Vacancies

Jobs

UP: KGMU Announces 733 Nursing Staff Vacancies

4 days ago

Trending Education News

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

जॉब्स

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

in 5 hours

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

जॉब्स

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

in 1 hour

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

शिक्षा

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

in 1 hour

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

शिक्षा

Bihar Home Guard Vacancy 2025: Over 8 Lakh Applications for 15,000 Posts

in 1 hour

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

शिक्षा

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.