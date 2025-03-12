Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Two Major Changes Announced

Application Period The application process for this recruitment began on March 12th. The last date to apply is April 10th. Candidates who wish to apply for this Indian Army (Indian Army) recruitment can apply by visiting the official website.

Other Details (Indian Army Job Details) The Agniveer recruitment fee is just ₹250. The application fee must be submitted online. No other fees are applicable. The written examination for this recruitment is likely in June. The schedule will be uploaded to the Indian Army’s official website later. The candidate’s date of birth should be between October 1st, 2004, and April 1st, 2008. Eligibility criteria vary for different positions. For more information, visit the official website.

Helpline Number Released The director stated that during application, parents’ names should be filled based on the 10th standard certificate. The original domicile certificate will be valid at the time of application. For any problems or information, you can contact the helpline number 7518900195 released by the Indian Army.