Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Two Major Changes Announced

Indian Army Jobs: Applications for the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment have commenced today. Two significant changes have been implemented this time. Details are available here.

BharatMar 12, 2025 / 10:44 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Army Jobs
Indian Army Jobs: The application process for the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment has commenced today. This recruitment drive includes various positions such as Agniveer General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk & Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Catering, JCO Religious Teacher. Additionally, vacancies exist for Havaldar Education, Havaldar Surveyor, and JCO category positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Application Period

The application process for this recruitment began on March 12th. The last date to apply is April 10th. Candidates who wish to apply for this Indian Army (Indian Army) recruitment can apply by visiting the official website.

Other Details (Indian Army Job Details)

The Agniveer recruitment fee is just ₹250. The application fee must be submitted online. No other fees are applicable. The written examination for this recruitment is likely in June. The schedule will be uploaded to the Indian Army’s official website later. The candidate’s date of birth should be between October 1st, 2004, and April 1st, 2008. Eligibility criteria vary for different positions. For more information, visit the official website.

Helpline Number Released

The director stated that during application, parents’ names should be filled based on the 10th standard certificate. The original domicile certificate will be valid at the time of application. For any problems or information, you can contact the helpline number 7518900195 released by the Indian Army.

Two Major Changes This Time

Two major changes have been made in this Indian Army recruitment. While providing information, Colonel Shailesh Kumar, Director of the Varanasi Army Recruitment Office, told a news website that this time, there will be an opportunity to apply for two positions in one form. Clearly, each candidate can apply for two positions in a single form. Also, this time, the 1600-meter race category has been divided into four. Accordingly, candidates will be selected for different positions. In the Agniveer recruitment, candidates will get an extra half-minute for the race. Now, completing the race in six minutes and fifteen seconds will qualify.

