ISRO Announces 63 Scientist and Engineer Vacancies for 2025

ISRO Recruitment for These Three Positions Scientist/Engineer SC (Electronics) – 22 positions

Scientist/Engineer SC (Mechanical) – 33 positions

Scientist/Engineer SC (Computer Science) – 8 positions Age Relaxation for Certain Categories The maximum age limit for applicants is 28 years. Age will be calculated as of 19 May 2025. Serving government employees, ex-servicemen, and candidates from the benchmark disability category will be granted age relaxation.

Educational Qualifications To apply for this ISRO Scientist and Engineer recruitment, candidates must possess a GATE scorecard in the relevant subject. They should also have a BE/B.Tech or equivalent engineering degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or a CGPA of 6.84 on a 10-point scale.