ISRO Announces 63 Scientist and Engineer Vacancies for 2025

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for Scientist and Engineer positions. This ISRO recruitment drive will fill a total of 63 posts.

BharatMay 02, 2025 / 09:50 am

Patrika Desk

ISRO Recruitment 2025: Aspiring to work at ISRO? Here’s some good news. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for Scientist and Engineer positions. This ISRO recruitment drive will fill a total of 63 positions. The application process commenced on 29 April 2025, with the last date for applications being 19 May 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website, isro.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment for These Three Positions

  • Scientist/Engineer SC (Electronics) – 22 positions
  • Scientist/Engineer SC (Mechanical) – 33 positions
  • Scientist/Engineer SC (Computer Science) – 8 positions

Age Relaxation for Certain Categories

The maximum age limit for applicants is 28 years. Age will be calculated as of 19 May 2025. Serving government employees, ex-servicemen, and candidates from the benchmark disability category will be granted age relaxation.

Educational Qualifications

To apply for this ISRO Scientist and Engineer recruitment, candidates must possess a GATE scorecard in the relevant subject. They should also have a BE/B.Tech or equivalent engineering degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or a CGPA of 6.84 on a 10-point scale.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of ₹250. Payment can be made through internet banking/unified payments interface/debit card (domestic)/credit card (domestic).

Read the Notice Carefully

Candidates applying for this ISRO recruitment are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying. Ensure that you meet all the eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, to avoid rejection of your application.

