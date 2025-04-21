ISRO Recruitment 2025: JRF Vacancies Announced

Selection Process Candidates selected under this vacancy will work on various space technology research projects at URSC Bengaluru, one of ISRO’s leading satellite development centres. Selection for this ISRO vacancy will be based on an interview and document verification.

Educational Qualifications Educational qualifications differ for both positions. Candidates must have passed the CSIR UGC NET (including lectureship) / GATE or a similar national examination conducted by government agencies (e.g., DST, DBT, DRDO, IITs, IISc, etc.). For more information, please visit the official website.

Age Limit The maximum age limit for the JRF position is 28 years. Age will be calculated as of 20 April 2025. A relaxation of 3 to 5 years in the upper age limit is provided for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, and widows. The maximum age limit for the RA-I position is 35 years. The relaxation rules for the RA-I position are the same. Candidates who have completed professional courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) are not eligible to apply for either JRF or RA-I positions.

Required Documents JRF Position Passport-size photograph (Recently taken (within 6 months) colour photograph in JPG/JPEG format, maximum size 50 KB)

Mark sheets and certificates

Caste certificate

PhD award certificate or PhD thesis abstract or experience certificate (after 3 years of ME/M.Tech) + 1 SCI journal paper