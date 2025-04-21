ISRO Recruitment 2025: JRF Vacancies Announced

scriptISRO Recruitment 2025: JRF Vacancies Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for various positions of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced recruitment for various positions of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Research Associate. This recruitment drive, for JRF and Research Associate (RA-I) positions, has been initiated by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru. The official notification has been released. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, www.isro.gov.in.

Selection Process

Candidates selected under this vacancy will work on various space technology research projects at URSC Bengaluru, one of ISRO’s leading satellite development centres. Selection for this ISRO vacancy will be based on an interview and document verification.

Educational Qualifications

Educational qualifications differ for both positions. Candidates must have passed the CSIR UGC NET (including lectureship) / GATE or a similar national examination conducted by government agencies (e.g., DST, DBT, DRDO, IITs, IISc, etc.). For more information, please visit the official website.

Age Limit

The maximum age limit for the JRF position is 28 years. Age will be calculated as of 20 April 2025. A relaxation of 3 to 5 years in the upper age limit is provided for SC, ST, OBC, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, and widows. The maximum age limit for the RA-I position is 35 years. The relaxation rules for the RA-I position are the same. Candidates who have completed professional courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) are not eligible to apply for either JRF or RA-I positions.

Required Documents

JRF Position

  • Passport-size photograph (Recently taken (within 6 months) colour photograph in JPG/JPEG format, maximum size 50 KB)
  • Mark sheets and certificates
  • Caste certificate
  • Score card
RA-I Position

PhD award certificate or PhD thesis abstract or experience certificate (after 3 years of ME/M.Tech) + 1 SCI journal paper

Interview in Bengaluru

Interviews for shortlisted candidates will be held on a specific date in Bengaluru only. However, URSC/ISRO reserves the right to change the interview location/date.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official ISRO website, www.isro.gov.in
  • Go to the careers section and register
  • Upon registration, you will receive a hall ticket via email

