ITBP Recruitment: Deadline Nears for Hindi Translator Posts

The deadline for applications for the post of Inspector (Hindi Translator) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is fast approaching.

New DelhiJan 07, 2025 / 01:27 pm

Patrika Desk

The deadline for applications for Inspector (Hindi Translator) positions in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is fast approaching. Applications will be accepted online only. Interested candidates should apply through the official website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Hindi Translator Jobs Last Date

Applications for this ITBP recruitment can be submitted until 8 January 2025. The application window will close after this date. A total of 15 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive, with 13 allocated for men and 2 for women.

Age Limit For Hindi Translator Jobs

The maximum age for applying for this position should be 30 years as of 8 January 2025. Applicants must have been born no earlier than 9 January 1995. Age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates in this ITBP recruitment.

Application Fee for ITBP Recruitment

Male candidates from the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of ₹200 for this ITBP recruitment. No application fee is required for SC/ST, female, and ex-servicemen candidates. For more information, please visit the official website.

How to Apply for Inspector (Hindi Translator) Position (ITBP Hindi Translator Recruitment)

  • First, visit the official website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
  • Click on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Register and fill out the application form.
  • After filling out the form, pay the application fee.
  • Download the confirmation page.

