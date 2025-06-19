LIC Announces 250 Apprenticeship Positions for 2025

Last Date for LIC Recruitment (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025) The age limit for candidates applying for this apprentice position is 20-25 years (as on 1 June 2025 only). Candidates with a graduation degree in any subject can apply (Graduation must be completed after 1 June 2021 and before 1 June 2025).

How to Apply (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 Steps To Apply) Before applying, candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Portal nats.education.gov.in. Only then will the application process be completed on the LIC website.

LIC Recruitment Selection Process (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment Selection Process) To be selected in this recruitment, candidates must first participate in the recruitment examination. The written examination will be conducted on 3 July 2025. Candidates who succeed in this examination will be called for document verification and a personal interview. This stage will be conducted from 8 to 9 July 2025. Offer letters will be given to successful candidates on 10 and 11 July. After final selection, candidates will undergo 12 months of training.