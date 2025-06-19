scriptLIC Announces 250 Apprenticeship Positions for 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
LIC Announces 250 Apprenticeship Positions for 2025

LIC Housing Finance has announced the recruitment of 250 apprentices for the year 2025.

Jun 19, 2025 / 11:07 am

Patrika Desk

LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025: LIC Housing Finance has announced the recruitment of 250 apprentices. Graduates from any discipline can apply for this recruitment. The last date for application is 28 June 2025. The likely start date for training is 14 July 2025. Graduate candidates can apply for this recruitment.

Last Date for LIC Recruitment (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025)

The age limit for candidates applying for this apprentice position is 20-25 years (as on 1 June 2025 only). Candidates with a graduation degree in any subject can apply (Graduation must be completed after 1 June 2021 and before 1 June 2025).

How to Apply (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment 2025 Steps To Apply)

Before applying, candidates must register on the National Apprenticeship Training Portal nats.education.gov.in. Only then will the application process be completed on the LIC website.

LIC Recruitment Selection Process (LIC Apprenticeship Recruitment Selection Process)

To be selected in this recruitment, candidates must first participate in the recruitment examination. The written examination will be conducted on 3 July 2025. Candidates who succeed in this examination will be called for document verification and a personal interview. This stage will be conducted from 8 to 9 July 2025. Offer letters will be given to successful candidates on 10 and 11 July. After final selection, candidates will undergo 12 months of training.

Application Fee and Stipend (LIC Apprenticeship Application Fees)

The stipend for candidates selected for this LIC recruitment is ₹12,000 per month. Note that this is an apprenticeship program, not a permanent job. Selected candidates will not be considered regular employees of LIC HFL, and the company will not be obligated to offer them employment in the future. The application fee is ₹944 for General and OBC candidates. For SC/ST and female candidates, it is ₹708, and for PwBD candidates, it is ₹472.

