scriptMadhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here

Government Job: The Energy Department’s power firms will recruit for 2,573 vacancies through an online exam.

BhopalMar 06, 2025 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

government job alert
Government Job: Young job seekers in Madhya Pradesh have a golden opportunity to secure a government job. The state’s power companies are set to recruit for 2,573 vacant positions. An online examination will be conducted between 20 and 30 March 2025. Around 1.25 lakh candidates had applied. Applicants can download their admit cards from MP Online.
There are three power distribution companies under the Energy Department. Recruitment will take place in the Transmission Company, Generation Company, and Power Management Company. The online examination will be for 2573 vacant positions in the third and fourth grades.

Examination to be held at three different times

Examination centres have been set up in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. On 20 March, the examination for Law Assistant and Assistant Law Officer will be held from 9 am to 11 am. The examination for Store Assistant, Dresser, Fireman, Junior Stenographer, and Security Guard will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm, and for Junior Engineer Mechanical Plant from 5 pm to 7 pm.

News / Education News / Jobs / Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

National News

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrimage Begins on 3 July, Registration Date Announced

11 hours ago

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

Cricket News

IND vs NZ final: India’s shaky ICC record vs New Zealand raises concerns

in 58 minutes

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

Special

Railways cancels trains, diverts routes ahead of Holi

in 1 hour

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

Lucknow

Gold and Silver Prices Surge in Lucknow's Sarafa Bazaar

in 2 hours

Latest Jobs

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

Jobs

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

3 days ago

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

Jobs

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

6 days ago

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

Education News

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

1 week ago

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here

जॉब्स

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here

in 4 hours

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result Now

शिक्षा

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 Announced: Check Your Result Now

2 days ago

Chhattisgarh: High court ruling stops 5th & 8th board exams in private schools

शिक्षा

Chhattisgarh: High court ruling stops 5th & 8th board exams in private schools

2 days ago

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 21413 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

शिक्षा

India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 21413 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

3 days ago

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

जॉब्स

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.