Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of vacancies to be filled in power companies, interested candidates check details here

There are three power distribution companies under the Energy Department. Recruitment will take place in the Transmission Company, Generation Company, and Power Management Company. The online examination will be for 2573 vacant positions in the third and fourth grades.

Examination to be held at three different times Examination centres have been set up in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. On 20 March, the examination for Law Assistant and Assistant Law Officer will be held from 9 am to 11 am. The examination for Store Assistant, Dresser, Fireman, Junior Stenographer, and Security Guard will be held from 1 pm to 3 pm, and for Junior Engineer Mechanical Plant from 5 pm to 7 pm.