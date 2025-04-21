NIT Patna Offers Jobs Without Written Exam

Job Details (NIT Patna Job Details) Vacancies at NIT Patna:
- Assistant Professor Grade-II: 30 posts
- Assistant Professor Grade-I: 10 posts
- Associate Professor: 8 posts
- Professor: 6 posts
Eligibility
According to the official notification, eligibility criteria vary for each position. Candidates must hold a PhD degree in the relevant field. A B.Tech/B.E./B.S or integrated UG/PG degree in engineering with a minimum of 60% marks is mandatory. Candidates with research experience from a recognised institution will be given preference.
Selection Process
Candidates will initially be shortlisted based on their qualifications and experience. Subsequently, they will undergo a presentation and interview, which will determine the final selection.
Salary
- Assistant Professor Grade-II: ₹70,900 per month
- Assistant Professor Grade-I: ₹1,01,500 per month
- Associate Professor: ₹1,39,600 per month
- Professor: ₹1,59,100 per month
How to Apply
- First, visit the official website.
- Click on the recruitment button on the homepage, then click on NIT Faculty Recruitment and fill out the application form available there.
- Upon submission, a unique number will be generated, after which you should pay the fee.
- Now download the form and take a printout.
The hard copy of the application form must be sent by 30 April to the address below:
Address: Director, NIT Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna, 800005