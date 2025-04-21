NIT Patna Offers Jobs Without Written Exam

NIT Patna Recruitment: The National Institute of Technology, Patna (NIT Patna) in Bihar has announced recruitment for Associate Professor posts at Grade 2 and Grade 1 levels. Interestingly, candidate selection for this recruitment will be conducted without any written examination.

•Apr 21, 2025 / 04:33 pm• Patrika Desk

NIT Patna Recruitment: Exciting news for those seeking employment at NIT Patna! The National Institute of Technology, Patna (NIT Patna) has announced vacancies for Assistant Professor (Grade 2 and Grade 1) and Associate Professor positions. Interestingly, selection will be made without a written examination. Interested candidates must submit their applications offline; the hard copy deadline is 30 April.