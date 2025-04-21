scriptNIT Patna Offers Jobs Without Written Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
NIT Patna Offers Jobs Without Written Exam

NIT Patna Recruitment: The National Institute of Technology, Patna (NIT Patna) in Bihar has announced recruitment for Associate Professor posts at Grade 2 and Grade 1 levels. Interestingly, candidate selection for this recruitment will be conducted without any written examination.

Apr 21, 2025 / 04:33 pm

Patrika Desk

NIT Patna Recruitment
NIT Patna Recruitment: Exciting news for those seeking employment at NIT Patna! The National Institute of Technology, Patna (NIT Patna) has announced vacancies for Assistant Professor (Grade 2 and Grade 1) and Associate Professor positions. Interestingly, selection will be made without a written examination. Interested candidates must submit their applications offline; the hard copy deadline is 30 April.

Job Details (NIT Patna Job Details)

Vacancies at NIT Patna:

  • Assistant Professor Grade-II: 30 posts
  • Assistant Professor Grade-I: 10 posts
  • Associate Professor: 8 posts
  • Professor: 6 posts

Eligibility

According to the official notification, eligibility criteria vary for each position. Candidates must hold a PhD degree in the relevant field. A B.Tech/B.E./B.S or integrated UG/PG degree in engineering with a minimum of 60% marks is mandatory. Candidates with research experience from a recognised institution will be given preference.

Selection Process

Candidates will initially be shortlisted based on their qualifications and experience. Subsequently, they will undergo a presentation and interview, which will determine the final selection.

Salary

  • Assistant Professor Grade-II: ₹70,900 per month
  • Assistant Professor Grade-I: ₹1,01,500 per month
  • Associate Professor: ₹1,39,600 per month
  • Professor: ₹1,59,100 per month

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Click on the recruitment button on the homepage, then click on NIT Faculty Recruitment and fill out the application form available there.
  • Upon submission, a unique number will be generated, after which you should pay the fee.
  • Now download the form and take a printout.
The hard copy of the application form must be sent by 30 April to the address below:
Address: Director, NIT Patna, Ashok Rajpath, Patna, 800005

