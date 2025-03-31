Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

Noida Metro Recruitment: Important RulesIncomplete applications or those missing necessary documents will not be accepted. Applications submitted in a format other than the prescribed one will be deemed invalid. Applications received after the deadline will also not be considered.
NMRC: Recruitment for these positionsAssistant Manager (Property Development)
Assistant Manager (Property Business)
Assistant Manager (IT)
Assistant Manager (Finance)
Section Engineer (Civil & Track)
Section Engineer (Rolling Stock)
Section Engineer (Signalling & Telecom)
Section Engineer (Electrical)
Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)
Revenue Inspector
Fire Safety Inspector
Noida Metro Vacancy 2025: Candidate Selection ProcessApplicants will be selected based on their qualifications and experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written examination or interview.
Noida Metro Vacancy 2025: SalaryAssistant Manager (Property Development)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Section Engineer (Civil & Track)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Rolling Stock)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Signalling & Telecom)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Electrical)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Assistant Manager (Property Business)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Assistant Manager (Information Technology)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Assistant Manager (Finance)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)- ₹46,000- ₹1,45,000
Revenue Inspector- ₹46,000- ₹1,45,000
Fire Safety Inspector- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000