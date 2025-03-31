scriptNoida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April | Latest News | Patrika News
Noida Metro Offers Jobs with High Salaries, Apply Offline by 21 April

Noida Metro Recruitment: Regarding the application process, applications with incomplete or missing documents will not be accepted. Applications submitted in any format other than the prescribed format will be deemed invalid.

BharatMar 31, 2025 / 07:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Noida Metro Vacancy 2025: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has announced a recruitment drive for various positions. Interested candidates must submit their applications along with the necessary documents to the Noida Metro office. The application process is entirely offline, and applications must be sent via post, courier, or mail by 21 April, along with all required documents.

Noida Metro Recruitment: Important Rules

Incomplete applications or those missing necessary documents will not be accepted. Applications submitted in a format other than the prescribed one will be deemed invalid. Applications received after the deadline will also not be considered.

NMRC: Recruitment for these positions

Assistant Manager (Property Development)
Assistant Manager (Property Business)
Assistant Manager (IT)
Assistant Manager (Finance)
Section Engineer (Civil & Track)
Section Engineer (Rolling Stock)
Section Engineer (Signalling & Telecom)
Section Engineer (Electrical)
Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)
Revenue Inspector
Fire Safety Inspector

Noida Metro Vacancy 2025: Candidate Selection Process

Applicants will be selected based on their qualifications and experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written examination or interview.

Noida Metro Vacancy 2025: Salary

Assistant Manager (Property Development)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Section Engineer (Civil & Track)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Rolling Stock)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Signalling & Telecom)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Section Engineer (Electrical)- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000
Assistant Manager (Property Business)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Assistant Manager (Information Technology)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Assistant Manager (Finance)- ₹50,000- ₹1,60,000
Senior Section Engineer (Property Business)- ₹46,000- ₹1,45,000
Revenue Inspector- ₹46,000- ₹1,45,000
Fire Safety Inspector- ₹40,000- ₹1,25,000

