Numerous Job Vacancies Available Here, Apply by 11th November

Note the Last Date (NICL Recruitment 2024 Last Date) Applications for National Insurance Company Limited’s recruitment have been ongoing since 24 October, and the last date is 11 November. To apply, candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. They must also be able to read, write, and speak the local language.

Vacancy Related Details Under this recruitment by NICL, 33 posts are reserved for ST and 41 posts for EWS category. Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old. However, there is an age relaxation for SC/ST category candidates. The age will be calculated from 1 October 2024.