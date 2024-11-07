scriptNumerous Job Vacancies Available Here, Apply by 11th November | Latest News | Patrika News
Numerous Job Vacancies Available Here, Apply by 11th November

NICL Recruitment 2024: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced recruitment for Assistant posts. Check the details here –

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 10:20 am

Patrika Desk

NICL Recruitment 2024
NICL Recruitment 2024: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced recruitment for Assistant posts. The notification for this recruitment was released some time ago. Now, the last date for application is approaching. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
Note the Last Date (NICL Recruitment 2024 Last Date)

Applications for National Insurance Company Limited’s recruitment have been ongoing since 24 October, and the last date is 11 November. To apply, candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. They must also be able to read, write, and speak the local language.
Vacancy Related Details

Under this recruitment by NICL, 33 posts are reserved for ST and 41 posts for EWS category. Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years old. However, there is an age relaxation for SC/ST category candidates. The age will be calculated from 1 October 2024.
How to Apply? (NICL Recruitment 2024 Apply Now)

  • First, visit NICL’s official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.
  • Click on the recruitment link on the home page.
  • Fill in the details, apply, and upload documents.
  • Pay the fee and submit the form.

