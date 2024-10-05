scriptOil India Recruitment 2024: Good News for 10th Pass! Oil India has announced recruitment, no written exam required. | Latest News | Patrika News
Oil India Recruitment 2024: Good News for 10th Pass! Oil India has announced recruitment, no written exam required.

Oil India Recruitment 2024: Oil India has announced recruitment for various posts including Electrician, Mechanic, and more. Know the essential details before applying.

New DelhiOct 05, 2024

Patrika Desk

Oil India Bharti 2024
If you are thinking of getting a job at Oil India Limited, this news is for you. Oil India has announced recruitment for various posts including Electrician, Mechanic (AC and R), and Associate Engineer (Electrical). Interested candidates can apply on Oil India’s official website. The official website’s address is oil-india.com.

Apply by October 21 (Oil India Recruitment 2024 Last Date)

Through this recruitment, Oil India will fill a total of 40 posts. The last date to apply is October 21. According to the notification, 18 posts of Electrician, 2 posts of Mechanic (AC and R), and 20 posts of Associate Engineer (Electrical) will be filled.

Age Limit

For this recruitment, the minimum age limit for General Category candidates is 20 years, and the maximum age limit is 35 years. For OBC candidates, the minimum age limit is 20 years, and the maximum age limit is 38 years.

Selection Process (Selection Process Of Oil India Bharti)

The selection of candidates for Oil India’s recruitment will be based on a walk-in practical/skill test and personal assessment. No travel allowance will be given to any candidate for this process.

