Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

Jobs In UP: 142 Class III posts will also be filled In addition to educational posts, 142 Class III posts have also been created, which the state government will fill through promotion. Two Class III employees will be placed in each college. Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants will benefit from the promotion, provided they have completed five years of service, respectively. Additionally, 10 Class IV employees will also be appointed in each college, who will be hired through outsourcing. Thus, a total of 710 Class IV employees are being arranged in 71 colleges. These will include laboratory assistants, office assistants, watchmen, sanitation workers, library assistants, etc.

Assistant Professor Vacancy: Principal Secretary issues order to fill posts The Principal Secretary, Higher Education, M.P. Agrawal, has issued an order to fill the posts. The selection process will be through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Graduation courses like BA, BSc, and BCom are expected to commence soon in these colleges.