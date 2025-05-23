scriptOver 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Jobs

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

Principal Secretary, Higher Education, M.P. Agrawal has issued orders to fill the vacant posts. The selection process will be conducted through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

LucknowMay 23, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

Assistant Professor Vacancy

असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)AI Generated Image

Jobs in UP: The Uttar Pradesh government is creating new employment opportunities for young people. The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the filling of educational and non-educational posts in 71 new government degree colleges across the state. Following an announcement by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Higher Education Department has completed the process of filling various positions for these colleges. According to the new approval, each college will have a principal, meaning a total of 71 principals will be appointed. In addition, a total of 1136 Assistant Professors will be recruited across these colleges statewide. 71 posts of Library Lecturers have also been created. Thus, a total of 1207 educational posts have been created.

Jobs In UP: 142 Class III posts will also be filled

In addition to educational posts, 142 Class III posts have also been created, which the state government will fill through promotion. Two Class III employees will be placed in each college. Senior Assistants and Junior Assistants will benefit from the promotion, provided they have completed five years of service, respectively. Additionally, 10 Class IV employees will also be appointed in each college, who will be hired through outsourcing. Thus, a total of 710 Class IV employees are being arranged in 71 colleges. These will include laboratory assistants, office assistants, watchmen, sanitation workers, library assistants, etc.

Assistant Professor Vacancy: Principal Secretary issues order to fill posts

The Principal Secretary, Higher Education, M.P. Agrawal, has issued an order to fill the posts. The selection process will be through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Graduation courses like BA, BSc, and BCom are expected to commence soon in these colleges.

News / Education News / Jobs / Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

World

Trump Administration Bans Foreign Students from Harvard

in 1 hour

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

National News

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Revolutionising railway infrastructure, rivalling airports

in 2 hours

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

Sambhal

Uttar Pradesh: Woman cuts husband’s private parts, drinks acid after domestic fight

in 2 hours

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

Sports

IND vs ENG: Veteran Pacer Likely to Miss Test Series Against England

in 2 hours

Latest Jobs

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Jobs

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

in 2 hours

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment for More Than 500 Posts

Education News

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment for More Than 500 Posts

15 hours ago

DRDO Offers AI Scientist Positions: Eligibility and Application Deadline

Education News

DRDO Offers AI Scientist Positions: Eligibility and Application Deadline

4 days ago

SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

Jobs

SBI Announces 2600 CBO Vacancies for Graduate Candidates

1 week ago

Trending Education News

MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

शिक्षा

MP High Court Recruitment: 78 Vacancies for 10th & 12th Pass Candidates

in 5 hours

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

जॉब्स

Over 70 UP Colleges to Recruit Principals and Assistant Professors

in 5 hours

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

जॉब्स

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

in 2 hours

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

शिक्षा

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Released

13 hours ago

HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

शिक्षा

HTET 2025 Exam Dates Announced

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.