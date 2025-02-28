PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

The deployment of resident doctors in various departments will facilitate easier access to treatment for patients, ensuring timely medical care. Sixteen Junior Residents will be appointed in Radiodiagnosis and three in Lab Medicine, reducing patient wait times for tests.

Recruitment for Medical Physics Resident Post One Medical Physics Resident position will also be filled. Candidates must bring all original certificates to the interview. The institute administration has issued guidelines in this regard. 155 New Nursing Officers Appointed PGI has appointed 155 new nursing officers. After completing the recruitment process, the institute has uploaded the list of selected candidates on its website. The selected candidates have been asked to report immediately. This advertisement was released in June 2024. Information has been provided to all selected candidates via email as well as the website. Candidates have been asked to report by March 23rd.