scriptPGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

PGI Lucknow has announced recruitment for Junior and Senior Resident doctors across 23 departments.

LucknowFeb 28, 2025 / 11:38 am

Patrika Desk

लखनऊ पीजीआई में निकली वैकेंसी

लखनऊ पीजीआई में निकली वैकेंसी

PGI Lucknow Recruitment 2025: PGI Lucknow has announced recruitment for Junior and Senior Resident doctors across 23 departments. The Radiotherapy department will also recruit Medical Physicists. Interviews for these positions will be held on February 28th. This recruitment is for a period of 89 days.
The deployment of resident doctors in various departments will facilitate easier access to treatment for patients, ensuring timely medical care. Sixteen Junior Residents will be appointed in Radiodiagnosis and three in Lab Medicine, reducing patient wait times for tests.

Recruitment for Medical Physics Resident Post

One Medical Physics Resident position will also be filled. Candidates must bring all original certificates to the interview. The institute administration has issued guidelines in this regard.

155 New Nursing Officers Appointed

PGI has appointed 155 new nursing officers. After completing the recruitment process, the institute has uploaded the list of selected candidates on its website. The selected candidates have been asked to report immediately. This advertisement was released in June 2024. Information has been provided to all selected candidates via email as well as the website. Candidates have been asked to report by March 23rd.

News / Education News / Jobs / PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

National News

Earthquake Shakes Four Nations: India, Pakistan, Nepal and Tibet

in 47 minutes

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

Crime

Pune Bus Rape: Accused Arrested After 65 Hours

in 4 hours

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

UP News

Four-day public holiday: Schools, banks, and government offices to close in UP

10 hours ago

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

Special

MP weather: Western disturbance may hit on March 2, rain alert in 7 districts

in 3 hours

Latest Jobs

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

Education News

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

23 hours ago

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

Jobs

Anganwadi jobs: MA/BTech degree holders in line too, 15,000 applications for 362 posts

2 weeks ago

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

Jobs

Contractual driver posts for Rajasthan Roadways at Alwar and Matsya Nagar depots

3 weeks ago

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

Jobs

CISF Constable Recruitment: Notification Out for 1,124 Posts, Apply Before This Date

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

जॉब्स

PGI Lucknow Recruitment: Interviews for 23 Departments on February 28th

in 4 hours

Bihar Board 12th answer key out, objections open till this date

शिक्षा

Bihar Board 12th answer key out, objections open till this date

in 3 hours

Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

खास खबर

Alwar: Planetarium Planned on Kolkata’s Model, Rs 10 Crore to Be Spent

20 hours ago

Gujarat Board Exams: 1.4 Million Students to Appear for 10th, 12th Board Exams Starting February 27th

शिक्षा

Gujarat Board Exams: 1.4 Million Students to Appear for 10th, 12th Board Exams Starting February 27th

23 hours ago

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

शिक्षा

CISF Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open for 10th Pass Candidates

23 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.